Three & Out: New WR additions, an eventful January and TCU's QB search

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out" we hit on new receiver additions, an eventful January and spring in recruiting, and TCU's quarterback search.



Decoldest Crawford replaced Grant Page as a receiver signee for NU. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Picture at wide receiver clears up

I don't know about you, but I am happy to get the 2022 early signing day period behind us. To be a little whiny, but completely transparent, this year's class has been a challenge. Behind the scenes there have been more recruits this year who have flat-out chosen not to play the recruiting update game. Not just uncommitted recruits, but committed recruits. The reason why I bring all of that up is because I have been trying to reach the latest commitment and signee to the 2022 class: Decoldest Crawford. I tempered my enthusiasm since the last direct quotes for Crawford are from way back in January of 2021. But the picture started to take shape with Crawford. In the days leading up to signing day, there were some rumblings that Grant Page wouldn't sign with Nebraska. This had to change very quickly because I was exchanging text messages with Page just a week before. The Huskers had to have a feeling that were going to get Crawford which allowed them to sever ties with Page. And that's tough to do, but there are obviously question marks for Page now. ACL tears for skill position guys are tough. Ask me, I know. There is a real risk that player will never be the same. You had to consider what Nebraska had working in the transfer portal with wide receivers, too. The Huskers just hosted Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda the week before which gave the new members of the Husker staff an opportunity to meet with him. This was also not in Page's favor. So Nebraska adds Victor Jones, Crawford and Garcia-Castaneda, and they may not be done. What I think I can rule out: no more high school or junior college wide receivers (not that there really were any junior college targets to pay attention to). There could be a couple of transfers to follow and one of those transfers would be Tyrese Chambers from FIU. Chambers was an FCS All-American two years ago at Sacred Heart. He also hauled in 1,074 yards and nine touchdowns last season at FIU. Chambers may not be the only transfer in play. Being a little speculative, and based on where he comes from, you have to think that Nebraska has reached out to Trey Palmer. Palmer doesn't have the production of Chambers, but undoubtedly he has the tools to be special. I would be very surprised if anything gets finalized with either of the last two possibilities for Nebraska. It's really more like one and a pipe dream that makes some sense with Palmer. Even with those last two moving parts, the picture has become clearer for Mickey Joseph and his wide receiver room. - Bryan Munson

New Husker assistant football coach Mickey Joseph. (Sean Callahan)

Eventful January and spring could be on tap

The recent shakeup on the Nebraska football coaching staff presages a potential eventful January and spring to come on the recruiting trail. The early signing period for the 2022 class finished up with a flourish, but a several-week frenetic end to try to close out a recruiting cycle on a high note is no substitute for a yearlong, methodical, disciplined and coordinated effort by a football program. What we saw this past year in recruiting for Nebraska, as far as a consistent and concerted effort goes, simply wasn't good enough. Everyone understands this, especially NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts and even head Coach Scott Frost. This past cycle needs to be an anomaly if Coach Frost has any chance of surviving in Lincoln long term. The addition of former Husker quarterback and LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph to Nebraska's coaching staff is a great first step in addressing NU's recruiting shortcomings. Having Bill Busch join the staff and fill that last assistant spot would also be of tremendous help in the Cornhuskers' efforts to seriously ramp-up the quality of recruits NU is able to pursue, get commitments from, and eventually sign. When the entire staff is finalized, January should prove to be an eventful recruiting month leading up to the February 2 regular NCAA signing date. Once the bowl season ends and the national champion is decided, Nebraska will have from January 14-29 to host recruits and possible portal transfers on campus for official visits in hopes of improving their roster with a couple late acquisitions. There were no official visits in the COVID-affected 2020 recruiting calendar year, so the Huskers, and every other Division I college team, had 56 official visits to utilize this season. Schools can also carry over six visits each cycle, giving a program a maximum of 62 official visits to use for each recruiting class.

2022 Recruiting Cycle Month Official visitors [HS and JUCO] Signed with NU Husker commits before official Signed elsewhere June 20 2 2 16 * September 1 0 1 0 October 1 0 0 1 November 1 1 0 0 December 9 6 1 1 * TOTAL 32 9 4 18

[* designates one still umcommitted official visitor for that month] Nebraska hosted 20 official visitors in June of 2021, eventually signing only two of them, with two others being previous commits prior to their officials. Essentially, the summer official visits for Nebraska turned out to be a big bust. NU then brought in one official visitor each for the months of September, October and November, with one of them signing with the Huskers and one of them being a prior verbal pledge. The Husker staff finished up with nine more official visitors in December and they were able to sign of six those late targets, with one being a prior commit. That total of 32 official visitors from high school and junior college prospects thus far was added on to by four transfer portal players. That puts the grand total of official football visitors to Lincoln for this cycle at 36. Which would leave 20, plus the six additional carryovers from the 2021 cycle, available for the Cornhusker coaches to use use in January through March. Remember, it used to be that the allotted 56 official visits would only reset in August for the new cycle, but it was changed to April by recent NCAA legislation. So, there will be ample opportunity to host a lot of official visitors early in the new year and throughout the spring and summer months. It will be telling to see how the reshuffled Husker coaching staff tries to capitalize on that opportunity, and how they hit the ground running in recruiting. - Mike Matya

Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers left Ohio State and ended up at Texas. (Sam Spiegelman)

