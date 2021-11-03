Three & Out: New offers, Husker fans impress, and 2023 QB intrigue

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out" we hit on new offers, Husker fans impress, and 2023 QB intrigue

Omaha Burke freshman Christian Jones was the recipient of a Husker offer last Saturday.

Five new offers over the weekend

There was a feeling as I was reviewing the list of visitors last weekend that there could be a quantity of new offers extended. There was definitely a feel of locking down the 500-mile radius with the offers and also another in-state offer, but this one to a freshman. In all of the cases of the new offers, their words indicate that the recruits were surprised to get the offer and excited about it. Yes, Nebraska lost this weekend, and has done their fair share of losing this year and the last few years to be honest. The recruits are still looking at their spots on the field or their side of the ball and seeing positive things.

Big-bodied, big-armed gunslinger. Can put the ball into tight spots. Accurate. Really like his feet, particularly when he gets outside of the pocket. Keeps his eyes down field.

Wide receiver with length and athleticism. Can stretch the field defensively, works in tight spaces in the screen game, and also a threat in the redzone fade game. Nice to see that he is a big play threat as a kick returner.

Otting was a little shorter than I thought he might be, but put on the film and it doesn't lie. Would be an interior guard or center recruit, and I really like how he turns his defender. Good athlete for a lineman.

An athlete that could play on either side of the football at the next level and the Huskers like him as a safety. Great frame with good speed.

Nice size and athleticism for just a freshman. Can see Jones really developing into a pass-rushing OLB or if his body takes off could be more of a DE in a 3-4.

Nebraska missed a lot of time due to Covid and a seemingly never-ending dead period. There was a need to play catch-up, particularly with the players in the neighboring states that are holding offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and Iowa. The Huskers need to find a way to be effective in these neighboring states and really treat those states as the same priority as in-state players. With these most recent scholarship offers, they are working toward that goal. - Bryan Munson

Husker fans continue to impress

Through all the good, the bad, and all the in-between of Nebraska Cornhusker football, there always remains one steadfast constant: Husker Nation. The Nebraska football program has seemingly reached an inflection point, with the team suffering another losing season without a bowl game, and an underwhelming recruiting class, but Husker fans continue to do their part in support of the team and it still carries a significant intact with visiting recruits. NU hosted several visiting football and basketball prospects last weekend, several of which received new offers from the Nebraska staff, and in their post-visit comments, most of them were blown away by the support of Husker Nation they witnessed on Saturday.

"It means a lot because you always dream about having that kind of fan support growing up," Lloyd said. "So being able to go to a school that has that kind of fan base and to try and win some games and make it even better, it should be a lot of fun."



"That was my first time for a game at Nebraska," Weinrich said. "I was super-impressed. The atmosphere was insane! It was exactly what you want to play in and the type of fans you want to play for."



"First off, I thought the fans were crazy!" Kohl said. "There were a lot of people there and it was sold out. Another thing that stood out was just the gratitude and respect of everyone, not just the coaching staff, towards me. The people were nice and it was just really cool to be a part of and to be around."



"That was my first time in Lincoln and I loved it," Manning said. "The atmosphere was amazing. They left a great impression.



"That was my first time visiting Nebraska and seeing a game. It was a great experience. The atmosphere in the stadium was crazy."



Summary

Which other college football teams can boast of such unwavering and passionate support from their fan base through thick and thin times in their program? And mostly "thin times" recently, if we are being completely honest about it. Husker Nation deserves all the plaudits they receive for being the "best fans" in college football. They have proven it, in spades, throughout the past two decades of mediocre, and even at times lousy, football they have endured. Sooner or later, they will be rewarded for such loyalty and it will make it all the sweeter for what they had to go through to get back to a successful and relevant Nebraska football program they can be proud of supporting. - Mike Matya

2023 QB target JJ Kohl (Sean Callahan)

Questions arise around new QB offer