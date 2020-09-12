Three & Out: Heinrich, Kearney Catholic suffer first loss of season
KEARNEY, Neb. - Nebraska quarterback commit Heinrich Haarberg and his Kearney Catholic squad entered Friday night's game against St. Paul knowing it would be a tough, physical game. While the Stars...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news