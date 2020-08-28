Three & Out: Haarberg makes it look easy on opening night
WOOD RIVER, Neb. - Kearney (Neb.) Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and his team opened up the 2020 season at Wood River-Shelton on Friday night. Here are three quick takes from the Stars 65-6...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news