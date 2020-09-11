Three & Out: Fidone shines in 34-7 Lewis Central win over Creston
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Rivals100 Nebraska tight end commit Thomas Fidone and his Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central team cruised to a 34-7 win over Creston on Friday night. Here are three quick ta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news