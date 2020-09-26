Three & Out: Fidone, Lewis Central impressive in 42-14 win over Glenwood
GLENWOOD, Iowa - There was a big game feel in the air Friday night inside Glenwood High School's gorgeous new football facility. The No. 10 Rams were hosting the top-ranked Council Bluffs (Iowa) Le...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news