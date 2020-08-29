Three & Out: Fidone helps lead Lewis Central to victory
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Huskers tight end commit Thomas Fidone helped power Lewis Central to an impressive 28-3 win over St. Albert to start the 2020 season. Below are three quick takeaways from wha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news