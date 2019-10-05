Three & Out: Elkhorn South vs Millard South
ELKHORN, Neb. - Two of the top teams in Nebraska Class A football squared off against each other on Friday night as No. 7 Elkhorn South hosted No. 3 Millard South.Both squads entered the night with...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news