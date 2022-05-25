Three & Out: Early visit thoughts and is Nebraska finally done for 2022?

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which Sean Callahan and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball, and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out," we talk about Nebraska's early official visitors, committable vs. non-committable offers and we debate if Nebraska is truly done for 2022 now.

Positive start for official visits

The Huskers hosted three of their top 2023 prospects this past weekend. Cayden Green from Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North, Jaidyn Doss from Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar and Dylan Edwards from Derby (Kan.) all made the drive into Lincoln this past weekend and left impressed with what Nebraska has to offer. It’s completely possible that Nebraska has just hosted three recruits that sit at the top of the board for the Huskers at their respective positions. That is incredible. I don’t think that anyone expected Nebraska would land any commitments from the weekend. But what you hoped for is for the visit to give all three something to come back to and compare the other schools to Nebraska. Green stated that the trip to Nebraska set a high bar for each of his next four official visits. Edwards said that the visit was a “12” and that he planned on getting back to Nebraska soon Before Edwards announced his official visit plans to OU on Tuesday I thought what was really interesting is that both Doss and Edwards took the official visit to Nebraska this past weekend without any other set official visits. And for Green, Husker Nation will now get to read over the next month how much Green enjoys his remaining trips and wonder what it all means in comparison to that first trip to Nebraska until he announces his commitment later in July. So many things that changed are responsible for putting Nebraska “here”…being able to host three of their top recruits. What gets lost is that those three top recruits are regional guys for Nebraska. It’s where the emphasis needed to be for the Huskers through the staff changes and new efforts with recruiting. If Nebraska doesn’t make the changes on the staff and overhaul recruiting there is no way Green returns to campus. It’s doubtful that the effort would be there to get either Doss or Edwards either. That took Frost making moves, Guinta providing leadership, Busch as well as others putting in the effort on the recruiting trail and having that transparent approach. It’s going to be fun to see where this staff can take this class. There is plenty to be optimistic about based on how the new staff has fared with recruiting portal transfers. I completely expect similar success to follow in the 2023 class. - Bryan Munson

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. (Abby Barmore)

Is Nebraska finally done with 2022 recruiting?

With the addition of Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. and Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington, is Nebraska finally done adding to their 2022 roster? I think that is still very debatable at this point, and a lot depends on numbers and who the available player is. I believe there was some good debate on a guy like Washington, mainly because wide receiver wasn't necessarily a need. I think his experience though and being a high-profile player from St. Louis were two things that made this work. Wynn was a no-brainer. He was a priority portal add. The only other known potential add is College of the Canyons (Calif.) defensive lineman Taylor Lewis. On Tuesday night, Lewis told me he will take his official visit to Nebraska on May 31. He is visiting Arkansas for his official visit today. He's already used trips to Oregon State, Washington State and Buffalo. The question is how hard will the Razorbacks push for his commitment on the visit knowing the Huskers have his fifth and final trip? If NU added Lewis, he would be their fourth JUCO addition to the roster to go along with 15 players they've added from the portal.

-Sean Callahan

Lincoln High WR/DB Beni Ngoyi. (Casey Fritton)

Calm before the storm