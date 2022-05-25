Three & Out: Early visit thoughts and is Nebraska finally done for 2022?
This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which Sean Callahan and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball, and recruiting.
Today in our next installment of "Three and Out," we talk about Nebraska's early official visitors, committable vs. non-committable offers and we debate if Nebraska is truly done for 2022 now.
Positive start for official visits
The Huskers hosted three of their top 2023 prospects this past weekend. Cayden Green from Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North, Jaidyn Doss from Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar and Dylan Edwards from Derby (Kan.) all made the drive into Lincoln this past weekend and left impressed with what Nebraska has to offer.
It’s completely possible that Nebraska has just hosted three recruits that sit at the top of the board for the Huskers at their respective positions. That is incredible.
I don’t think that anyone expected Nebraska would land any commitments from the weekend. But what you hoped for is for the visit to give all three something to come back to and compare the other schools to Nebraska.
Green stated that the trip to Nebraska set a high bar for each of his next four official visits. Edwards said that the visit was a “12” and that he planned on getting back to Nebraska soon
Before Edwards announced his official visit plans to OU on Tuesday I thought what was really interesting is that both Doss and Edwards took the official visit to Nebraska this past weekend without any other set official visits.
And for Green, Husker Nation will now get to read over the next month how much Green enjoys his remaining trips and wonder what it all means in comparison to that first trip to Nebraska until he announces his commitment later in July.
So many things that changed are responsible for putting Nebraska “here”…being able to host three of their top recruits. What gets lost is that those three top recruits are regional guys for Nebraska. It’s where the emphasis needed to be for the Huskers through the staff changes and new efforts with recruiting.
If Nebraska doesn’t make the changes on the staff and overhaul recruiting there is no way Green returns to campus. It’s doubtful that the effort would be there to get either Doss or Edwards either. That took Frost making moves, Guinta providing leadership, Busch as well as others putting in the effort on the recruiting trail and having that transparent approach.
It’s going to be fun to see where this staff can take this class. There is plenty to be optimistic about based on how the new staff has fared with recruiting portal transfers. I completely expect similar success to follow in the 2023 class.
- Bryan Munson
Is Nebraska finally done with 2022 recruiting?
With the addition of Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. and Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington, is Nebraska finally done adding to their 2022 roster?
I think that is still very debatable at this point, and a lot depends on numbers and who the available player is.
I believe there was some good debate on a guy like Washington, mainly because wide receiver wasn't necessarily a need. I think his experience though and being a high-profile player from St. Louis were two things that made this work.
Wynn was a no-brainer. He was a priority portal add.
The only other known potential add is College of the Canyons (Calif.) defensive lineman Taylor Lewis.
On Tuesday night, Lewis told me he will take his official visit to Nebraska on May 31. He is visiting Arkansas for his official visit today. He's already used trips to Oregon State, Washington State and Buffalo.
The question is how hard will the Razorbacks push for his commitment on the visit knowing the Huskers have his fifth and final trip?
If NU added Lewis, he would be their fourth JUCO addition to the roster to go along with 15 players they've added from the portal.
-Sean Callahan
Calm before the storm
We are not expecting any official visitors this weekend. Call it a deep breath before one of the busiest months of recruiting that I can remember.
As of right now, there 13 official visitors on the first weekend in June. There are two other recruits who are working on setting up visits that I know of right now that could be coming in that weekend as well (or later in June).
Nebraska likely has 12 or so players to add to the 2023 commitment list. There are 19 players not committed to Nebraska visiting in the month of June including three, in-state players.
There definitely seems to be a pecking order to the list. You can kind of see it. And that brings up an interesting topic. Will committable and non-committable offers become an issue?
It’s completely possible that Nebraska will have recruits on campus who may want to try and commit and the Huskers are holding out for someone else that has already visited but needed to see another school or two before deciding.
Nebraska has had this happen before where they have tried to use a player who isn’t necessarily not a take for leverage to try and encourage a player higher on their board to commit.
This was the story around Steve Octavien and Rey Maualuga. Probably not a coincidence that a story like that goes back to the Bill Callahan era.
However, it's hard to use that theory when talking about a local offer recruit like Lincoln High's Beni Ngoyi. That is a bit of an unexplainable part of the official visitor list to me that I expect will be addressed soon.
Keep watching for people to be shuffled on and off the list over the coming weeks. It’s going to be interesting for the players that are just off the list right now who Nebraska is keeping warm and will bring in those players on short notice.
Things have definitely changed with the early signing period and now the summer official visits. Classes fill up by August and Nebraska is playing the game accordingly. It’s going to be a fun month to watch this staff work and really assemble the class over the next couple of months.
- Bryan Munson