Three & Out: Domann was special, 2023 LB recruits, and QB recruiting

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out" we hit on JoJo Domann was special, 2023 linebacker possibilities, future quarterback recruiting uncertainty

JoJo Domann (Sean Callahan)

What a great career for JoJo

It was poetic. JoJo Domann likely played the best game of his career in his last game and did it, not only injured, by risking significant further injury. He embodies everything that Husker Nation holds dear. Loyalty. Toughness. Leadership. After six years and 51 games, Domann finished with 209 career total tackles. It's a mark that will tie him for No. 34 overall in total tackles in Nebraska history with Tyrone Byrd. Domann's career totals will never reflect how great of a linebacker, or better yet, defender Domann was.for Nebraska. For me, Domann belongs on the list of top defenders to ever play for Nebraska. If Eric Hagg or Dejon Gomes blazed the trail of the hybrid defender, then Domann perfected it. Domann had this great concoction of skills that made him special. He could pin his ears back and get to the quarterback. He could defend in space against tight ends, wide receivers or running backs. There was little doub,t even before the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl invites for Domann, that his future included him playing on Sundays. There is another surgery and more physical therapy that will stand in the way. It's been that way for a good chunk of his career. Domann endured two knee injuries (in 2017 and 2021). Many would call that being snakebitten. From his podcast he would call it the roll he was meant to play. Domann was a leader on and off the field for his team. He led by his actions and helped others develop around him. And while some aren't concerned about the defense going into the last two games of the season or into the off-season, the loss of Domann will undoubtedly be felt. There are categories beyond production that are difficult to measure. Maybe it's more a case of you have them or you don't. When it comes to those intangibles, you can put some big checkmarks in those boxes for Domann. His abilities on the field will get him to the League and those intangibles will keep him in the League. Best of luck JoJo! - Bryan Munson

Denzel Moore (Rivals.com)

Class of 2023 LB board setting up well

Nebraska's linebackers have been playing well this season under the tutelage of Barrett Ruud and Mike Dawson, and the Huskers have three in-state possible linebacker prospects committed to their Class of 2022 in Ernest Hausmann, Jake Appleget and Gage Stenger. Which leads us to an early look at the Class of 2023 linebacker board, which has already seen several recruits from that cycle visit Lincoln this year. Most of them also have personal connections to the NU football program.

In-state

Noonan's father, Danny, was a Nebraska defensive lineman and first-round NFL Draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys. Tuioti's father, Tony, is the current defensive line coach for the Blackshirts. Both have visited Lincoln multiple times this year, as well as attending Husker home games. The pair are of the highest priority for the NU coaches in the next class.

Others

Akana's sister, Keonilei, is a volleyball player on Nebraska's team. Newsom's brother, Mosai, is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman on the football team. Akana is currently ranked as the No. 57 recruit in the country by Rivals. Both Akana and Newsom have attended Husker home games this season.

Visiting soon

These two Georgia linebackers have told us they plan to get to Lincoln as soon as possible. "Nebraska is definitely a school I’d like to go on a visit to and I’ve heard nothing but good things about it," Hoffler told us this past week. "I hope to see the campus, the day to day environment, and the academics as well as the facilities when I go up there." In the case of Moore, his Nebraska unofficial visit will be within the next "two or three weeks," and his mother will be coming with him. "I just felt like i need to do something special for the GBR family," Moore stated in a twitter DM to me. "it's been a good 2 years where the fans love me and coaches love me. Great Academics, Football Team, Outstanding Coaches. Can't go wrong with that." Moore said that he regularly speaks with several members of the Husker defensive staff, and in particular defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. He also talks to Coach Scott Frost "when I need to." I have put a Future Cast in for Moore to go to Nebraska, so he bears close watching over these next couple of months. As do all of the above listed Nebraska linebacker recruits. - Mike Matya

Reese Mooney (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Will new staff get a say in the 2023 quarterback board?