Three & Out: Akana's recruitment and more from the in-state front

Today in our next installment of "Three and Out," we discuss the potential impact of Keonilei Akana's transfer, a couple of new in-state names to watch and Dan Jackson recruiting the state of Nebraska again.

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which Sean Callahan and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball, and recruiting.

I would have thought that the Mateaki Helu decommitment and recommitment story would easily be the strangest story of the week. That was until a volleyball transfer happened which will undoubtedly have an impact on a heralded recruit.

Hello Tausili Akana.

You don't want to believe that Nebraska is snake-bitten, unlucky or whatever you want to call it, but then something happens and you have to wonder. Something like a current Nebraska volleyball player, who has a four-star outside linebacker recruit for a brother, announces her transfer on the heels of her brother completing his third visit to Nebraska.

Were there any signs? Did he say anything throughout the interview that to make me think that it was anything other than just another visit to Nebraska?

Not in my opinion. However...he did have an interesting answer to a question that I chose to leave out because it was a bit incomplete and he came back to clarify what he really meant to say.

I asked him if there was anything, a year later from the first spring visit that he made to Lincoln, that he learned from his sister about Nebraska?

He said, "She really just said take it in. It gets cold. It gets very cold out here. The upside is still better than the downside."

I would never guess that the weather was the biggest reason his sister is leaving Nebraska. It was an interesting comment though considering it was the first thing that he said in his response and then he finally brought up the fans from Nebraska.

So is that it? Will Nebraska ever host Tausili again? Gut feel for me says that they won't. He had a hard time putting himself back in Lincoln without there also being a volleyball function for his family to come to and see his sister.

Add to the list of things not in Nebraska's favor any longer was the departure of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon. Tuioti is Akana's uncle and said this weekend how much he would have liked to be coached by his uncle at Nebraska.

It was bad news already with uncle Tuioti leaving Nebraska but that seemed recoverable for the Huskers. However, with sister leaving school in Lincoln it seems too much for Nebraska to overcome.

-Bryan Munson