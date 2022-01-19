Three & Out: A different tone, Nebraska's QB room and more on Morton

Today in our next installment of "Three and Out" we hit the tone of Nebraska's recruiting, the quarterback room and the addition of Javier Morton.

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball and recruiting.

This past weekend was the end of the month-long NCAA dead period, so Nebraska hosted a combined group of high school, junior college and transfer portal prospects on campus for visits.

It was also the first time that the revamped Husker coaching staff, with an almost all-new slate of offensive assistant coaches, was assembled and able to recruit as a whole unit.

While speaking with several of the visiting recruits to get their feedback regarding their time in Lincoln, there was a noticeable difference in the tenor of the comments I was hearing from them that I hadn't heard in quite a while.

I had written a few months back that Nebraska had lost its cachet as a football program somewhere along the way, and it was certainly true. The program seemed lifeless and dead in the water from a recruiting standpoint.

Finishing last in the Big Ten rankings for their 2022 class after the early signing period just confirmed the sense I had throughout the cycle that things were trending in a downward direction.

But after the weekend, the comments the visiting recruits and transfer targets made to me, and more importantly how they said it, signaled something significant had changed with NU's recruiting operation and approach that was resonating with the prospective future Husker players on campus.

To give but one prominent example, Alabama high school defensive back Kylon Griffin had this to say about his end-of-visit, individual meeting with Scott Frost:

"I loved it! I was looking forward to that. That was probably my most anticipated thing of the weekend and I loved every second of it."

New running back commitment Anthony Grant and transfer quarterback transfer Chubba Purdy had similar glowing statements about what they experienced in Lincoln with the reshuffled Husker staff. They came away believers in the vision the coaches pitched to them.

"I just got back to Phoenix and my family and I had a great time," Purdy told me the day before he announced his commitment to Nebraska. "We loved it. It was just the coaches and the hospitality. I really think they're going to turn around that program. They will probably be very good next year."

Now, none of this guarantees Nebraska is going to win more games in 2022, but a definite, palpable buzz has returned to the Cornhuskers' football program that was noticeably absent for at least the past year or so.

It's a promising start, but there's an awful lot of work yet to be done if this thing is going to actually work and really get turned around. They need to build on the momentum the new staff additions have given them and carry it through the spring and summer months.

The proof will be in the pudding.

- Mike Matya