Three & Out: 2024 QB recruiting and June official visit insight

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which Sean Callahan and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball, and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out," we talk 2024 quarterback possibilities and set the stage for May and June official visits.

2024 QB Daniel Kaelin

2024 QB will be interesting

While it was nice while it lasted for Nebraska, the top quarterback on their board is gone for the class of 2024. To further complicate things there are only six other 2024 quarterbacks who Nebraska has offered who aren't named Dylan Raiola. Interestingly one of those six is Daniel Kaelin from Bellevue (Neb.) West. Kaelin picked up an offer from Nebraska last year after he was offered by Florida State. Since then, Kaelin has pulled in six more offers bringing his offer total to eight with the latest being Vanderbilt. What’s interesting about Kaelin is the interaction or lack thereof between him and Nebraska since the offer. First, Kaelin was offered by Mario Verduzco. There wasn’t a “buzz” about the offer immediately following and that has continued to now under coach Mark Whipple. Second, Kaelin has been to Lincoln a handful of times. These times were for games in the fall and he really was just another visitor. What does that mean? When there has been a quarterback from Nebraska who was worthy of an offer and wasn’t committed there would be tons of attention and people falling over themselves to make sure everything was going perfectly with the visit. Finally, since the changes with the Nebraska staff and the junior days going back to the start of the year, I can’t remember Kaelin being in town. Certainly, that might mean that until the new offensive staff had a chance to re-evaluate him that he wouldn’t be brought back to Lincoln. But for right now not much seems to have changed on the front with Kaelin. What might Nebraska be thinking about? Is there another William Watson out there who coach Whipple has another existing relationship with that will show up one of these upcoming weekends? Despite all the new offers that have gone out in recent weeks none of them to date have gone to a quarterback. So, who might make sense for Nebraska to offer? Here are a few to watch:

Keep a close eye on Kaelin still. He had a very good Elite 11 camp recently where he won the top 2024 prospect (only had one point less than the 2023 winning quarterback). There are a handful of guys in the 2024 class from Nebraska who have a D1 offer right now. That list could grow, but it would be a challenge to get anywhere near the amount in the 2023 class. - Bryan Munson

LSU WR commit Omarion Miller will visit Lincoln on June 3. (Rivals.com)

June 3 is shaping up to be a big recruiting weekend

Nebraska right now is scheduled to host recruits and transfer portal targets six of the next seven weekends starting Friday. The only weekend there is nobody scheduled to come in is over Memorial Day (May 27-29). With that said, look for June 3-5 to be a monster weekend for the Huskers. That will be the first Friday Night Lights camp, along with the individual camp, specialist camp and 7-on-7 that weekend. Today, HuskerOnline has already confirmed eight official visitors coming in that weekend, with LSU WR commit Omarion Miller, Lee's Summit (Mo.) WR Joshua Manning and Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County running back Dontavius Braswell highlighting the weekend. I expect at least three more visitors on that list HOL is working to confirm at this time. June 17-19 also appears to be another big weekend where four current commits will use their official visit on a weekend highlighted by FNL Camp No. 2 and the OL/DL Pipeline Camp. That will probably be an eight-to-10 visitor weekend. In all, we are expecting over 30 official visitors to make it to campus starting this weekend. Buckle up. -Sean Callahan

Some early takeaways from official visitor list

Things are coming together for Nebraska with their official visitors. There is a pecking order being formed, a way to look at the board and understand the importance to the class. There are also some recurring themes among the players that are easy to identify: 1. Neighboring States – There are several players that Nebraska has on the official visitor list already who are from the states bordering Nebraska.

2. Applewhite and Joseph – There are a few players on the list who clearly are there because of the connections back to them with coaches Applewhite and Joseph.

3. Big Ten Footprint – While there is only one in this category that fits the bill it’s clear that Nebraska has this recruit very high on their board at MIKE linebacker.