Remember how we said it would be a pretty quiet year on the portal front for Nebraska football this winter?

That is playing out accurately so far. The Huskers had a hot-and-heavy run of offers and visit announcements by the time Day 3 of the portal had settled in December 2022. So far, though, there are not very many rumblings publicly or privately on the Huskers and the portal. (At the non-quarterback positions, that is.)

It's only the second year that we have designated transfer windows in college football. Still, this feels like how it should go for a healthy program in this state. Thus far, just two scholarship departures this month for Nebraska (and players overall this fall) and not many portal offers going out.

It's still early yet. We're only on Day 5, so there could be more to come in regard to departures, and there will certainly be more Nebraska offers announced in the near future.

Until then, here is a short, rapid-fire list of intriguing portal prospects for the Huskers' defensive staff to target. Head here to check out our list from yesterday of intriguing offensive portal prospects.

