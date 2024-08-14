Nebraska football linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek spoke with Husker Media for the first time in fall camp on Tuesday following the team's 12th preseason practice.
Here are our three biggest takeaways from Dvoracek as Nebraska prepares for four more practices this week, capped by Saturday's second and final full team scrimmage of camp.
=================================
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska
- WR
- PRO
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT
- TE
- S