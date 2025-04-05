Nebraska sinks 12 3s in win vs. Boise State, advances to Crown championship

Behind a season-high 12 made 3-pointers, the Nebraska men's basketball team advanced to the championship of the College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas with a 79-69 semifinal win over the Boise State Broncos on Saturday.

The Huskers will play the winner of Central Florida and Villanova on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Juwan Gary led NU with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. He didn't miss from deep, going 4-of-4 from 3-point range. He came into the game as a 31.6% 3-point shooter.

Two other players scored in double figures as Brice Williams added 14 points and Sam Hoiberg 10. Williams added five boards and a team-high six assists.

Four Huskers made more than one 3 on Saturday, including Gary, Hoiberg (2-of-4), Cale Jacobsen (2-of-2) and Ahron Ulis (2-of-3).

Ulis, the seldom-used point guard, had one of his best games as a Husker by pouring in eight points, five rebounds and two assists. With contributions coming from all over, NU's bench outscored Boise State's 26-12.

"We had contributions across and up and down this lineup," NU assistant Ernie Zeigler told Huskers Radio Network after the game.

NU shot 46% from the field, 63% from 3 (12-of-19) and 83% from the free-throw line (15-of-18). The Huskers' defense was giving Boise State's offense fits in the first half, and the Broncos turned the ball over eight times.