In 2017 as a true freshman, Thomas played at 265 pounds. Last season he was between 275 and 280 pounds. Heading into this spring, Thomas said he’s now weighing 300 pounds and carrying it properly.

After suffering a hand injury four games into the 2018 season, Thomas decided to take advantage of the new NCAA four-game redshirt rule. The Oklahoma native probably could’ve come back in November, but the year off allowed him to fully recover and most importantly add weight.

However, for sophomore defensive end Deontre Thomas it was ultimately the best things for his long-term future.

Nobody is excited to take a redshirt year, especially after playing on the defensive line as a true freshman.

“At that weight, he's able to be more stout for us in the run game,” first-year defensive line coach Tuioti said. “Obviously, you got to see me say it over and over again. I spent a lot of time talking about stopping the run because, in this league, it's all about that. We got to have that physical mentality. He's more stout in the run game for us. He's done a better job striking, using his hands. Then he's also athletic enough to be able to transition and help us out in the pass rush for us.”

Last season was tough for Thomas, especially because he knew the defensive line was running short on bodies by the end of the year.

However, it all worked out in the end.

“It was frustrating at first because my boys were out there playing and I wasn’t playing,” Thomas said. “Then I was beginning to think it was real good for me. I got my weight up, got up to 300. I was 265 playing nose guard (as a freshman).”

And that's probably the biggest thing Thomas learned about his time in the Big Ten.

When you are playing some of the biggest offensive lines in the country week in and week out, you have to be able to match-up physically.

“I wasn’t big enough. I think I was handling my own, but you can't be on the line being at 265,” Thomas said. “This is the Big Ten. Everybody else is averaging 310 to 315 across the line, so you can’t be 265.”



Thomas has also seen big gains in the weight room.

His bench max went up to 450 pounds, while his squat max is up to 675 pounds.

“I just kept eating and lifting,” Thomas said. “My bench and everything went up."

The added weight and strength Thomas has put on should crack him a spot in NU's rotation this fall.

Thomas is currently working in the Huskers top six on the defensive line, along with Damion Daniels, Darrion Daniels, Khalil Davis, Carlos Davis and Ben Stille.

“I have always been confident. Now that I am way bigger I am more confident," Thomas said. "I can trust myself. I am big, I’m strong and I can trust myself now that I’m the same weight as the offensive line.

“Everything slowed down for me. When I came in, I was expected to graduate in four years. When I got to slow down on school and just focus on football everything just slowed down.”