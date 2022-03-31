Thinning NU tight end room helping young players get more reps, confidence
Spring practice has not gone how Nebraska expected for their tight end position group. The Huskers watched as one-by-one their top four tight ends got injured and were sidelined.
Travis Vokolek, who is returning for his sixth season of college football, had shoulder surgery during the offseason and was the only player NU planned to be missing from the practice field. However, with his experience and proven skill, there wasn’t much worry around him sitting out.
Redshirt freshman Thomas Fidone, who tore his ACL before the 2021 season, is out again this spring for an undisclosed amount of time with another leg injury. Sophomore Chris Hickman had his left arm in a sling during Nebraska Pro Day and junior Chancellor Brewington is out with an undisclosed injury.
The young Husker tight ends have been presented an opportunity to showcase their skills, get more reps and build more confidence on the field and with the playbook.
With all of the injuries, redshirt freshman from Aurora, Neb., Nate Boerkircher, is seemingly the No. 1 tight end for spring. He played in three games for the Huskers as a true freshman in 2021 and caught two passes for 14 yards.
“The first guy, I’m really proud of him and how hard he’s worked, Nate Boerkircher,” tight end coach Sean Beckton said. “He’s been very detailed since the offseason, worked really hard in the weight room and he’s really improved in all facets. He’s become a run blocker. He’s absorbed the ball. I don’t think he’s had a drop all spring. He’s made tough plays and I’m really excited about what he has done this far.”
The 6-foot-4 tight end said he is up to 230 pounds after coming to Nebraska at 210 to 215 pounds. He said he hopes to get to 245 to 250 pounds.
“At the beginning, it was to grow as a player and after all the guys went out, I thought it was important to get a lot of experience and help lead in a way and help a lot of the other guys out and I’m just trying to get this experience and get the reps,” he said.
Beckton said the other player he is really impressed with this spring is Creighton Prep product A.J. Rollins.
“A.J. Rollins probably had his best day today at practice,” the coach said. “He’s always been a physical kid, getting him to learn how to play a little bit more as a receiver. He’s really starting to put things together. He came in really early this morning, “Coach, what do we have that's new?”. That's what it's gonna take for him to continue to progress forward.”
Rollins, another redshirt freshman, has seen the bar Boerkircher has set for the tight end this spring and reaching to exceed it.
“I get an opportunity to showcase my abilities and really get better,” the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end said. “I’ve been taking a lot of reps and they’ve just been making me better. Nate Boerkircher, I’ve been working with him and he set the standard so every day I’m trying to do what he does or even better and just keep going up the chart.”
Rollins said during Wednesday’s media availability that he has been focusing on his blocking this spring and more specifically his hips and hand placement.
Redshirt freshman James Carnie from Norris High School, who is the third tight end this spring, said he is also dialing in on his blocking.
“That’s the biggest thing that I need to continue to improve on as well as a lot of the young guys,” the 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end said. “We all have to get bigger in the weight room and continue to get more physical in the run game.”
Beckton said Carnie had a little bit of a setback with “a slight knee injury” during practice on Wednesday. His coach said it’s “nothing too bad” and is hopeful he’ll return on Friday.
While Beckton said he hates to see players get injured, it has been a blessing in disguise for the young players on the roster to get more reps and instruction. Boerkircher sees it the same way.
“With guys down, it’s an opportunity and I think a lot of us have a chance to capitalize and it’s a great way to gain confidence through experience,” Boerkircher said. “I think it’s a great way for our group to get that confidence.”