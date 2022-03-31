Thinning NU tight end room helping young players get more reps, confidence

Spring practice has not gone how Nebraska expected for their tight end position group. The Huskers watched as one-by-one their top four tight ends got injured and were sidelined.

Travis Vokolek, who is returning for his sixth season of college football, had shoulder surgery during the offseason and was the only player NU planned to be missing from the practice field. However, with his experience and proven skill, there wasn’t much worry around him sitting out.

Redshirt freshman Thomas Fidone, who tore his ACL before the 2021 season, is out again this spring for an undisclosed amount of time with another leg injury. Sophomore Chris Hickman had his left arm in a sling during Nebraska Pro Day and junior Chancellor Brewington is out with an undisclosed injury.

The young Husker tight ends have been presented an opportunity to showcase their skills, get more reps and build more confidence on the field and with the playbook.

With all of the injuries, redshirt freshman from Aurora, Neb., Nate Boerkircher, is seemingly the No. 1 tight end for spring. He played in three games for the Huskers as a true freshman in 2021 and caught two passes for 14 yards.

“The first guy, I’m really proud of him and how hard he’s worked, Nate Boerkircher,” tight end coach Sean Beckton said. “He’s been very detailed since the offseason, worked really hard in the weight room and he’s really improved in all facets. He’s become a run blocker. He’s absorbed the ball. I don’t think he’s had a drop all spring. He’s made tough plays and I’m really excited about what he has done this far.”

The 6-foot-4 tight end said he is up to 230 pounds after coming to Nebraska at 210 to 215 pounds. He said he hopes to get to 245 to 250 pounds.

“At the beginning, it was to grow as a player and after all the guys went out, I thought it was important to get a lot of experience and help lead in a way and help a lot of the other guys out and I’m just trying to get this experience and get the reps,” he said.