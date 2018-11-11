Class of 2021 offensive tackle Hayden Conner made his fourth trip to Lincoln, Nebraska for an unofficial visit this past weekend, and he had quite the traveling party in tow with him.

One of which was his teammate at Katy (Texas) Taylor High, fellow class of 2021 offensive line recruit Bryce Foster, who also is in possession of a Cornhusker scholarship offer.

"I came with my mom, my dad, my stepmom, and then Bryce's parents, and one of our three running backs on our team," Conner recounted. "I just brought our running back so that he could get his name out there.

" This made my fourth trip to Nebraska. I first came up there when Coach (Mike) Riley was head coach and, I mean, I loved it here. Then, when the new coaching staff came here, I was like 'this guy's an alumni and the o-line coach is an alumni too,' so that sparked more interest on my part. There's just something about Nebraska that's hard to describe. I just love it up there."

Conner has been developing a good relationship with NU head coach Scott Frost and offensive line coach Greg Austin. He also likes that Coach Austin is a native of Texas.

"It's really good right now being so fresh," Conner relayed about his connection with the new Husker staff. "I usually talk with Coach Austin every other week maybe, and I talk to Coach Frost whenever I get to campus. We talk about how our week has been and how our teams are doing."

Conner was able to see something different on this particular trip to Nebraska that dealt with his future collegiate major.

"Yes, I got to tour the engineering department, so that was new," Conner said. "I plan on studying either aerospace engineering or mechanical engineering, and it went really well. They don't have aerospace engineering, so they kind of explained to me why they don't have it and what I can do for it."

Conner also was able to interact with Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez and several of the offensive linemen currently on the team.

"They understand that it's a process with the new staff and it's going to take some time, but they know how good they are going to be in the future," Conner stated. "The game was amazing. I mean, I went into meetings with Coach Austin and they went over the first three plays of the game.

"They said, 'We're going to do tackle pull that way, tackle pull this way, and then we're going to throw it.' And that's exactly what they did and they scored after the first three plays. So, that really stuck out to me. Probably being in the meetings with the team and seeing how complex it sounds with all the breakdowns and audibles, that really stuck out to me. It was super cool!"