The Weekly Rundown: Will there by any signing day surprises for Nebraska?

With signing day on Wednesday, will there be any surprises this week for Nebraska? We hit on that and more in the Monday Weekly Rundown Column.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

The 500-mile radius for 2023: Right now the Huskers have made 35 offers in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado and Nebraska for the class of 2023, according to the Rivals.com database.

It's clear there is a heavy push in 2023 to build the base of this recruiting class within the 500-mile radius, as it should be.

Both of their top quarterback targets are from Wichita and Des Moines. Last week, I confirmed head coach Scott Frost was in Kansas City, Wichita and all over the state of Iowa seeing key prospects for 2023 and 2024.

NU is recruiting with common sense as they build this 2023 class. There's no need to push hard early in places like Florida and California. Focus on the guys that are local who can get to your campus in January and March. This approach should pay off, as I would not be surprised at all if at least 10 of the commits in the class of 2023 came from the 500-mile radius.

The impact of Junior Day events: The last time Nebraska had Junior Day-type events on campus was back in January of 2020.

Getting prospects on campus is as important for the Huskers as just about any Power Five program in the country. There are so many perceptions about the state of Nebraska. During my Husker Chat Live interview, for example, with wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, he thought he would see cornfields and horses all over the place in Lincoln. As we know, that's not the case, but you need to get people here to see that for themselves.

That's why hosting well over 50 top regional prospects the last two weekends was huge for Nebraska. Some schools have the luxury of recruiting off a brochure, but Nebraska is a place you need to get people here in person to experience.

I think we'll look back at this month of January as a whole and see that it laid the groundwork for the entire 2023 recruiting class.

More twisting the knife into Nebraska about not taking Joe Burrow: When Joe Burrow didn't get a Nebraska offer in high school we heard about it. When Joe Burrow didn't get an offer from Scott Frost to be a transfer portal quarterback in 2018 we heard about it. When he won the national championship and Heisman Trophy in 2019 Nebraska was trolled hard by many national talking heads for the decision to pass on Burrow not once, but twice.

Well, guess what, we are probably going to get two more good weeks of it leading up to the Super Bowl. Be prepared for national profiles done on the Burrow family and their deep ties to Husker football. The whole story is going to get told again, now only with the top media outlets in the country telling it.

By the way, I'm very happy for Joe Burrow. He should have been a Husker in 2015 and 2018. I'm on record saying that both times. I've had many talks with both Joe's father Jimmy and his brother Jamie about it over the years. It will be looked at as one of the biggest recruiting misses in program history. You also can argue it was one of Urban Meyer's biggest misses ever as well going with Dwayne Haskins over Burrow at Ohio State. Buckeye fans have even argued they got a better deal with Justin Fields, but you sure can't make that argument now. Burrow is a generational talent that a lot of people missed on.