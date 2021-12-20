The Weekly Rundown: Will every December look like this going forward?

We've seen a wild and crazy month of December around college football with roster movement and more. Is this the new norm? We hit on that and more as we start your Monday off in the Weekly Rundown Column.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. (Getty Images)

Sure bets

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now: Nebraska Volleyball: There are very few sure bets with Nebraska athletics other than volleyball. I think what most people appreciate about John Cook's teams more than anything is how they continue to improve over the course of a season and they compete with an intensity level Nebraskans all can be proud of. They are the standard right now for Husker Athletics. I'll be curious to see what the final television number is for Saturday's national championship match vs. Wisconsin. Kedon Slovis is the new top QB target: A week ago at this time LSU's Myles Brennan was NU's top quarterback target in the transfer portal. The week before that it was Fresno State's Jake Haener. Both Brennan and Haener have chosen to stay at their original schools. Now the focus appears to be on USC's Kedon Slovis. One report out there stated Slovis is down to NU, Cal and Arizona. Cal just recently added a quarterback in Purdue's Jack Plummer. The chips continue to fall in favor of Slovis being the guy the Huskers potentially take from the transfer portal. Transfer portal offensive linemen: Of all the transfer portal needs, the offensive line may be the biggest one, along with the quarterback position. You can bet on the Big Red adding at least two portal offensive linemen. Bill Busch joining the full-time staff: Head coach Scott Frost more or less tipped his hand this week that things continue to trend in the direction of Bill Busch joining the staff in a full-time capacity. Busch continues to also recruit as if he's a full-time member of the staff. Mickey Joseph's Louisiana connections: New Husker assistant coach Mickey Joseph continues to open up doors for Nebraska in Louisiana. He's been far and away the most active coach on the recruiting trail over the last two weeks, and nearly all of his new offers have come in the state of Louisiana.

Former Husker RB Ameer Abdullah. (Getty Images)

Surprises

These were my surprises of the week: Former Husker RBs in the NFL: Rex Burkhead has been in the NFL now nine seasons, while Ameer Abdullah has played in the league for seven. The pair of former All-Big Ten running backs continue to produce on Sundays. Abdullah had eight touches for 55 yards and one touchdown this week, while Burkhead had 17 touches for 47 yards. It really makes you realize how spoiled the Huskers were at running back from Cory Ross to Brandon Jackson to Marlon Lucky to Roy Helu to Rex Burkhead to Ameer Abdullah. That was a hell of a run from 2003 to 2014. All of those guys played on Sunday with Lucky being the only one that didn't make an active roster. Landing Decoldest Crawford: Credit Joseph on this one. He knew the lay of the land with Shreveport (La.) wide receiver Decoldest Crawford after the coaching change at LSU. He used his inside knowledge of the situation to help close the deal on Crawford. This roster keeps growing over 85: Today Nebraska's scholarship number for 2022 is pushing 90. There are obviously three or four more players on the current roster that could potentially move on. It just goes to show you the numbers crunch Nebraska faces after signing just 14 traditional recruits and now adding five transfer portal players. I think we still could see the Huskers add another four or five players.

Donovan Raiola (Sean Callahan)

The jury is still out

Questions still surround these things: How will Donovan Raiola reshape this line: New offensive line coach Donovan Raiola is a no-nonsense guy. He made that very clear at his introductory media session with reporters on Wednesday. How will his approach reshape this offensive line? Of the current returning starters, how many will hold onto their jobs and what type of additions will Raiola make in the transfer portal? Attrition: In order to take full advantage of the new 25 + 7 NCAA scholarship rule, players had to make their transfer intentions known before the end of the first academic term. That has led to a mad December rush of attrition meetings with players across college football. We saw it this week with linebacker Jackson Hannah and cornerback Malik Williams. Both Hannah and Williams were not going to be in the mix going forward, and you get the sense "the end of semester" deadline for the +7 rule played a factor in the timing of their portal entries. Going back to Branson Yager on July 26, NU has now had seven players enter the transfer portal.

A solid crowd turned out for Nebraska's game on Sunday vs. Kansas State.

