The Weekly Rundown: The start of a busy stretch of recruiting visitors

This was the start of a jam-packed stretch where Nebraska will host recruiting visitors nearly every weekend until the end of June. We hit on that and more as we start your Monday off with the Weekly Rundown Column.

Sure bets

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now: Secondary overhaul: The commitment of Alabama's Kaine Williams on Sunday was the eighth scholarship defensive back the Huskers have added to their 2022 roster. There are overhauls, and then there are overhauls. This group, put together by Travis Fisher and Erik Chinander, feels like a mulligan for a lot of misses from the state of Florida in previous recruiting classes that are no longer in the program. When you go nearly 0-for-Florida in DB recruiting, you have to make those numbers up over time. With Williams now on board, NU has 17 scholarship defensive backs heading into the 2022 season. Of those 17, three came from the transfer portal and two were from the junior college ranks. Mickey Joseph: This may be one of the better assistant coach hires Nebraska has made in quite some time. This past week alone, Joseph played a key role in getting Williams and locking in an official visit with LSU four-star WR commit Omarion Miller, which HuskerOnline confirmed would be on June 3. Bill Busch: Right up there with Joseph is the addition of Bill Busch to the full-time staff. Each coach gets about 18 days of spring recruiting on the road, and Busch has maximized his time. On Sunday, he made sure to get 2024 four-star Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst OL prospect Andrew Sprague and 2024 Topeka (Kan.) athlete BJ Canady by the NU offices before they left town. The duo was in Lincoln for a big AAU tournament this weekend. These extra steps matter. Busch gets it. This upcoming weekend, he'll kick off the 2023 official visit season by hosting two of the Huskers' top prospects in four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green and three-star wide receiver Jaidyn Doss. Blazing times in Omaha on Thursday: The high school state track meet kicks off in Omaha this week. The four-day event will take place at Omaha Burke from Wednesday to Saturday. The featured day will be the Class A finals on Thursday. The Class A boys 100-meter dash should produce some really good times.

Surprises

These were my surprises of the week: The progress of Nebraska's football facility: I was able to check out the new Nebraska football facility this week driving through campus on Thursday. I was surprised just to see how much has been done over the last couple of weeks. The overall look of the structure is really starting to come together. Things still remain on schedule for a summer of 2023 opening. June recruiting: I knew the month of June would be very busy with recruiting visitors, but I had no idea we would see potentially 30 or more 2023 officials from May 20 to June 26. The recruiting model has really changed in the last few years for Nebraska. You can no longer sit on official visits until regular-season home games. The recruiting calendar has sped up so much that nearly all prospects take their official visits in May and June, make decisions by August, and sign in December. Nebraska has done a good job of adjusting to this.

Alabama DL Stephon Wynn visited Lincoln this weekend. (Mark J. Rebilas/USAToday)

The jury is still out

Questions still surround these things: DL Stephon Wynn: Will the talented Alabama defensive lineman join his former teammate Williams in Lincoln? I can tell you things went well this weekend with Stephon Wynn on his official visit, but he appears to remain very much undecided. The other players in the picture appear to be Georgia Tech and Texas Tech. Don't be surprised if he makes a decision sometime this week. DL Taylor Lewis: Nebraska joined the offer party for Clarita (Calif.) College of the Canyons defensive lineman Taylor Lewis this past week. What does that mean? I think a lot depends on what Wynn does first. The bottom line is several Power Five programs are looking for one final defensive line piece, and Lewis was the hot stock everyone jumped on. NU wisely put their hat in the ring. He will probably only visit Lincoln if the Huskers miss out on Wynn. Final roster attrition: Today, Nebraska now sits at 86 players on scholarship. There is a good chance they add at least two more players to the 2022 roster. We still don't know how the rest of the attrition is going to play out right now between grad transfers, medical scholarships, etc.

