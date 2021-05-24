The Weekly Rundown: That championship feeling

We hit on Nebraska's Big Ten Baseball championship and more as we kick things off on Monday with our Weekly Rundown.

Nebraska won their first conference baseball title since 2017 on Sunday. (Nebraska Athletic Communications)

Sure bets

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now: The Dave Horn blueprint: In 1999 Dave Van Horn showed everyone how it can be done at Nebraska, and he's still doing it today at Arkansas, where he has the Razorbacks ranked No. 1 in the country. One of Van Horn's prized pupils in Will Bolt has taken what he learned both as a player and coach and has the Huskers playing their best baseball arguably since 2008. Van Horn got the most out of his guys and, most importantly, got them to believe. Bolt has done that same thing, and this team plays a style of baseball Husker fans are proud of. Wrapping up the Big Ten title on Sunday was a nice surprise. Watching the Huskers on Sunday dismantle Ohio State reminded me of 1999, just the way that team under Van Horn came on down the stretch of that season. Massive crowds at Haymarket Park this weekend: I know it's Memorial Day weekend, graduation party time and wedding season, but I expect huge crowds at Haymarket Park for all three Michigan games. The noon game on Friday will be interesting, as it's the start of a holiday weekend. NU will allow 8,095 tickets to be sold per game, which is about 92 to 93 percent capacity. They will still leave a four-row buffer on the seats surrounding the field. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 am for season ticket holders and 1 pm for the general public. Ireland in 2022: This was a long time coming. The bottom line is John Anthony and the organizers of the Aer Lingus Classic want Nebraska. Northwestern is also tired of having 25,000 Husker fans invade Evanston every year. I've got news for you, though, it will be the same set-up in Dublin in 2022, just across the pond. A lot of NU fans will make this trip. A Garth Brooks sellout: I called for it in my 3-2-1 column and it wasn't even close. Garth Brooks sold 83,000 tickets in less than 90 minutes on Friday. This will be quite possibly the largest gathering in the United State since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In June of 2018 Nebraska took Ronald Thompkins commit, which played a factor in Breece Hall committing to Iowa State two weeks later. (USA Today)

Surprises

These were my surprises of the week: NU's 2019 running back class: Nebraska signed Dedrick Mills, Ronald Thompkins and Rahmir Johnson in their 2019 running back class. They got some production from Mills over two seasons, Thompkins just went in the transfer portal, and Johnson appears to be towards the back of the line in the running back race right now. What's interesting about that cycle is NU chose to take Thompkins's commit on June 15, 2018. Husker legacy and current Heisman candidate Breece Hall committed to Iowa State on June 28, 2018. The way that all played out, the tea leaves read the Huskers took the Thompkins commit, which led Hall to Iowa State. In June of 2018 Scott Frost had a lot of buzz going, while Matt Campbell at ISU was on the rise, but not at the where he's at today. That will always be one of those "what if" moments. What if NU pushed for Hall's commit instead of Thompkins? 9-1 since being swept vs. Rutgers: Nebraska fans have been used to being disappointed the last several years. After the home sweep vs. Rutgers, I'm not sure anybody could've predicted we'd see the Huskers go 9-1 since that stretch. Rob Childress being pushed out at Texas A&M: I fully understand Rob Childress had a down season in 2021, but before that, he made 13 consecutive regionals. It's pretty remarkable that type of run doesn't buy you one rebuilding year. It also is a snap shot of the pressure within the SEC.

Season ticket renewals are due today. (Getty Images)

The jury is still out

Questions still surround these things: Ticket renewal numbers: We should get a pretty good idea this week about the future of the Nebraska sellout streak. Season ticket renewals are due by today. After that, we'll know how many seats turned over from the 2019 season - the last year NU sold season tickets. Big Ten baseball NCAA regional spots: The NCAA already gave us a potential taste of what selection Monday might look like for Big Ten baseball. Only three Big Ten softball teams made the NCAA tournament, and league champion Michigan got a horrible draw. Will Big Ten baseball face a similar fate? Getting three in the field seems like a safe bet, four is the best-case scenario. Will Jaren Kanak consider Nebraska still?: We all knew Hays (Kan.) product Jaren Kanak had big-time potential, but nobody could've predicted he would add Oklahoma, Alabama and Georgia offers in a 24-hour span. The bottom line is, guys like Nick Saban find 10.37 speed. That will get anybody's attention. Kanak also confirmed to HuskerOnline on Sunday evening he will no longer be visiting Nebraska in June.

This has my attention