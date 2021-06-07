The Weekly Rundown: Official visits and camps set the tone for June

Nebraska laid a very good foundation for what the month of June is going to be this past week. We hit on that and more to start your Monday in the Weekly Rundown.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

The Nebraska official visit: Before this weekend, Nebraska hasn't had an official visitor on campus since Jan. 19, 2020. They brought in a priority group of eight this weekend.

I think we almost forgot how powerful the NU official visit can be in the recruiting process. It typically debunks a lot of stereotypes and prenotions of what a recruit thinks the state of Nebraska is going to be like.

The HuskerOnline recruiting team spoke with all eight visitors this weekend, and every single one of them were blown away by the trip. The key now is, can that feeling hold up as these recruits take other visits this month?

Camps: We saw Friday Night Lights camps on Nebraska's campus for the first time since June of 2019 this past week. These were far from 2016 and 2017 in terms of star-studded performers, but they still delivered.

Since Friday, the Huskers have made two offers from their FNL camp. These are evaluations the staff never would have gotten if not for having camps back.

Lincoln Southeast football: Nebraska made two offers to Lincoln Southeast 2022 athlete Jake Appleget and 2023 offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula this week. Since 2002, NU has made 15 offers to Lincoln Southeast Knights. No other program in the state is close to that mark over the last 20 years.

Will Bolt will be getting a nice pay raise: If winning the Big Ten didn't already do it, NU's showing in Arkansas this weekend was even better.

Nebraska needs to lock up Will Bolt for a long time. The entire state is behind Bolt right now and the way his team is playing. He represents every characteristic Husker fans want to see with the way his team plays.