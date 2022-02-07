The Weekly Rundown: It will be Zac Taylor week in Husker Nation

We talk Zac Taylor and more this week as we set the stage for your Monday in the Weekly Rundown column.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

A heavy dose of Zac Taylor this week: It's hard to believe over the last 20 years several of the bright spots involving Nebraska in the NFL have been with former Bill Callahan players or recruits.

Obviously, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh ranks towards the top, but Zac Taylor's climb up the coaching ranks is right up there.

Taylor is a true American success story. He wasn't blessed with NFL arm strength or elite speed, but he willed himself to be named the 2006 Big 12 offensive player of the year - the last Husker to win that award at the conference level.

He started his coaching career from the bottom as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M back in 2008 and has now climbed his way to the top of the coaching ranks.

Nothing was handed to Taylor. Yes, you can make note of Mike Sherman being his father-in-law, but the last time they worked together was in 2013 with the Miami Dolphins. Taylor got his opportunity under Sherman and his career has sky-rocketed.

Former Husker defensive end Zach Potter had a great idea to invite Taylor and his family back for the 2022 Red-White spring game. I think that would be a wonderful idea by Athletic Director Trev Alberts and his staff and, hopefully, they can make that happen. There has been very little to celebrate for Nebraska fans the last few years, and Taylor's success has to be right up there.

Nebraska's best draft since at least 2016: Only four players have been drafted under Scott Frost during his first three seasons at NU. He's got a decent chance this year to have four drafted in 2022.

The last time the Huskers had four players drafted was in 2016. They had seven players drafted in 2011. With linebacker JoJo Domann, DB Cam Taylor-Britt, offensive lineman Cameron Jurgens, tight end Austin Allen, wide receiver Samori Toure, and defensive linemen Damion Daniels and Ben Stille, having four players drafted appears to be very doable.

I would say three is nearly a slam dunk with four or even five a possibility.

RB Ajay Allen: Don't fool yourself, the late addition of running back Ajay Allen was a big one. You could argue Allen is the best running back Frost has signed in his time at Nebraska.

One of the things Frost looked for in hiring a new running backs coach was someone who could bring a back with him. It's safe to say Bryan Applewhite delivered.

A busy spring in the portal: The transfer portal is on pause now for a brief moment, but, things will pick back up here very quickly. Nebraska continues to shop for a defensive lineman, pass rusher and offensive lineman.