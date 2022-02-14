The Weekly Rundown: Huskers just two weeks away from the start of spring

Nebraska is just two weeks away from the start of spring practice. We set that stage for that and more in today's Weekly Rundown column.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

Alcohol at Husker sporting events: Step 1 happened on Friday. The Nebraska Board of Regents voted unanimously to allow alcohol inside Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in March.

What is Step 2? Possibly alcohol at Haymarket Park by this season for Husker baseball? Then maybe alcohol sales in PBA for men's and women's basketball in 2022-23?

Obviously, the big question remains around Husker football. I think it's safe to say Haymarket Park and Pinnacle Bank Arena will have alcohol sales at Husker events before we see it in Memorial Stadium.

A lot of it could also be tied to down the road once Athletic Director Trev Alberts announces the future plans for the stadium and what kind of new amenities might be added.

This was a big hurdle, though, and really going back all the way to last summer with the hosting of the Garth Brooks concert. That event at least gave the Athletic Department a starting point. That was the Bar Rescue "stress test" on how the stadium could handle 90,000 fans and over 125,000 25 oz tallboy beer cans sold over the course of a few hours. We learned that night the stadium has a long way to go in order to get up to speed for that level.



WR's coach Mickey Joseph: I had the opportunity to host the St. Michael's Husker Night in Lincoln this past Thursday with featured speaker Mickey Joseph.

It was the first time I spent extensive time around Joseph, but after seeing him in action and breaking down the recruiting class film with him, I was amazed by his engaging personality and love for Nebraska. The sold-out crowd of over 400 people broke out in applause multiple times for Joseph as he shared his thoughts on Nebraska.

If you haven't gone before, I highly encourage you to attend the St. Michael's Husker Night. I've done well over a hundred events like this over the last 15 years, and it has become the biggest and the one that delivers the most content to the fans. With Joseph doing the recruiting class film breakdown with me, it also reminded me of what the great recruiting diners in Omaha used to be when over 1,000 people attended. I think Joseph was absolutely amazed to see over 400 people in attendance coming off a 3-9 season.

WR transfer Trey Palmer: Two words describe LSU wide receiver transfer Trey Palmer - speed and swagger.

Joseph shared with me the other night they actually clocked Palmer at 10.31 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Another interesting nugget about Palmer is he was one heck of a baseball player as a shortstop. In high school, the Los Angeles Dodgers highly considered signing him, according to Joseph.

Zac Taylor: He's one of the most accomplished Nebraska football players on offense in the last 20 years. He's the school's last conference offensive player of the year, and what he accomplished this football season as the Bengals head coach was special.

I've never met a person that's had a bad thing to say about Taylor. Credit the Bengals for believing in Taylor and sticking with him. He came up short in the Super Bowl, but his name is now on the map forever. This is just the start for Taylor and Joe Burrow.