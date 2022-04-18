The Weekly Rundown: Husker coaches hit the road this week

Spring recruiting season will be in full force this week. We hit on that and more as we start your Monday off in the Weekly Rundown column.

Sure bets

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now: Nebraska's best draft class since 2016: The last time Nebraska had four players picked in a single NFL Draft was in 2016. The last time they had more than four players drafted was 2011, when seven Huskers were picked following NU's back-to-back appearances in Big 12 championship games in 2009 and '10. The 2022 NU draft class has a decent chance to tie the four players picked in 2016 and an outside chance to pass that number. One of the most sobering stats that measure Nebraska's fall as a program is the draft data. Over the last five NFL Drafts from 2017-21, just six Huskers have been selected. In the previous six draft cycles before that (2011-16), 23 Nebraska players were taken, including eight in the top three rounds. NU has had not had a player drafted higher than the fifth round since 2016. New stones unturned: Nebraska's coaching staff will hit the road to begin the spring evaluation period this week. Technically, things opened up on Friday, but nearly all schools were closed because it was Good Friday. Look for NU to make a big push regionally in Week 1. I'm more curious what type of stones might come unturned with new offers. You would have to think seeing Scottsbluff's Brock Knutson will be an early priority. You are allowed to visit a prospect twice in the spring evaluation period, with one being an athletic evaluation and the other being an academic visit. Head coach Scott Frost is not allowed to go out during this period. Probably roster attrition: It was a quiet week in terms of roster attrition for Nebraska. Frost began having end-of-the-year exit meetings with players last week. As of Friday, there was no known scholarship attrition. You have to expect we will see a few things move this week.

Surprises

These were my surprises of the week: The ESPN FPI poll: Nebraska gets accused of winning the off-season far too much these days. On Friday, ESPN threw some more gasoline on that fire when its computer index poll gave the Huskers the best odds to win the Big Ten West. Many things factor into that poll, including returning players and, most importantly, schedule. You can't deny the Huskers have an excellent draw for their first nine games of 2022, which I think played a significant factor in these numbers. They play their six most favorable Big Ten games first before closing with Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa. They also trade Ohio State and Michigan State as crossovers for Rutgers and Indiana. All of these things factored into a poll like this.

I don't expect anyone to pick the Big Red to win the West this off-season. My guess is you will see a lot of 7-5 type projections for the Huskers. The reality is there are so many unknowns about Nebraska heading into this season. Slow start to spring portal season: Color me slightly surprised, but I thought we'd see much more transfer portal activity nationally this past week. The reality is there are still a lot of schools practicing this spring. According to FBSSchedules.com, there are still 72 spring games scheduled for next weekend alone from Thursday to Sunday. My guess is that's when you are going to see the portal explode after the April 23 spring games end. This past weekend there were around 30 spring games played. If not for the field turf having to come out, Nebraska also would've played their spring game on Apr. 23.



WR Saori Toure, DB Deontai Williams and LB JoJo Domann all should be signed with NFL teams by next weekend.

The jury is still out

Questions still surround these things: Samori Toure and Austin Allen's draft stock: We all feel pretty good about Cam Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann, and Cameron Jurgens getting drafted this week. Two wildcards are tight end Austin Allen and wide receiver Samori Toure. I think there's a good chance both could go. Toure did everything right this draft cycle, and he had film putting up big plays against teams like Ohio State. Allen had an outstanding film this past season. I still think about how hard it is for a wide receiver to get drafted. I think about South Dakota State's Cade Johnson, who opted to go right to draft vs. transferring to play Power Five as Toure did. Johnson had a Senior Bowl invite, and Toure did not. He had an NFL Combine invite, and Toure did not. Johnson was not drafted, which was a shock to many. It's also a very deep draft pool because of the super seniors. I'm very intrigued with where Toure and Allen will fall in this process. What players will leave NU's roster?: As I mentioned earlier, there was no scholarship attrition yet for the Huskers following spring practice. Where will the attrition take place? Positions like running back, wide receiver, offensive line, quarterback, and secondary seem like possibilities. RB Deondre Jackson: Sources I talk to at Nebraska say the plan remains to add Texas A&M running back transfer Deondre Jackson, even though the Big Red currently has seven players on scholarship at that position before any attrition. Jackson said his goodbye to College Station this past week, but there is still about a month of classes and final exams before their semester ends. Jackson has to be academically eligible to transfer and be immediately eligible anywhere. We won't know the answer to that question until mid-May when grades post.

2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola visited Ohio State over the weekend. (Sean Callahan)

This has my attention