The Weekly Rundown: Hitting the halfway point of Fall Camp

Nebraska will cross the halfway point of Fall Camp this week. We give some thoughts on that and more as we start your Monday off with the Weekly Rundown column.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

Nebraska volleyball from all angles: Three of the 12 players on Team USA played volleyball for John Cook at Nebraska. Jordan Larson was the captain of Team USA and had the winning point in the gold medal match vs. Brazil on Sunday.

In 2021 Cook's squad had the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class in which some have called the "best ever assembled" in the sport. In the class of 2023, NU has already gotten a commitment from the nation's No. 1 ranked recruit Harper Murray. It's safe to say we are probably going to see more Huskers representing Team USA in the future.

It's really remarkable the impact Nebraska volleyball has had now on a world stage and the job Cook has done building this program. Volleyball in this state now is to little girls what football used to be in the 90s to young boys. Girls everywhere around Nebraska dream and want to play for the Huskers. Giant club volleyball complexes have been built everywhere from Grand Island to Omaha and Nebraska teams routinely win at the highest levels at these tournaments.

Bobby Bowden: The college football world lost a legend this weekend in former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden. On top of winning two national championships, Bowden's teams were ranked in the final AP top 5 for 14-consecutive seasons from 1987 to 2000.

Some of Bowden's biggest early wins came in Lincoln. He took his Noles to Memorial Stadium four times from 1980 to 1986 and won twice. Tom Osborne was 0-4 vs. Bowden in bowl games.

The wide receiver position: This is going to be the most improved position on Nebraska's team in 2021. The Huskers are literally nine-deep. The challenge now will be finding the right six to play.

TE's Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek: Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has coached multiple NFL tight ends over his career. He said Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek are as good, if not better than any of them.

You will also be hard-pressed to find any team nationally that will have a better one-two combo than Allen and Vokolek in 2021. This is going to be a real strength for the Huskers in 2021.

Defensive line depth: For years the Huskers have had a solid starting group on their defensive line, but they seemingly have never had the depth to build an adequate rotation. That's going to change in 2021. The Big Red appears to be at least seven to even nine deep at their three defensive line spots.