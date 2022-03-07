The Weekly Rundown: Heading into Week 2 of spring practice

We set the stage for Week 2 of spring practice and more in the Weekly Rundown Column.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

OL Cameron Jurgens: Nebraska's four participants in the NFL Combine this weekend all helped their draft stock in some shape or form.

I thought offensive lineman Cameron Jurgens helped his stock the most. Jurgens quieted a lot of local critics questioning his decision to go pro by running a 4.91-second 40-yard dash.

I think Jurgens knew if he got into the combine, he would put up big numbers. He is an elite athlete. How many other athletes do you know that won shot put and discus all four years in high school and also played running back?

Jurgens thrives in this setting and he's not afraid to compete. I'll never forget after he won the state shot put and discus titles as a junior. He skipped the medal ceremony so he and his family could drive to St. Louis for the Rivals Camp Series event the next day. From there, Jurgens earned an invite to the Rivals Five Star Challenge - he's the last in-state prospect to take part in that event.

Going back and watching those old clips, Jurgens was catching passes as a tight end from Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Matt Corral. Little did he know he would be an offensive lineman a year later.



Give Scott Frost credit. He knew where to put Jurgens for his long-term future. That was something Rivals always had a hard time with when he was a recruit. Everyone agreed he was a four-star football player, but nobody knew where he fit best. The national team did not think he was a four-star tight end, but instead a four-star football player. Jurgens is now poised to play in the NFL for a long time.

WR Trey Palmer: Lots of strong reports out of spring practice Week 1 on WR Trey Palmer. He's poised to quickly become a leader and I'm told his speed has really flashed in practice.

OC Mark Whipple: So far, Mark Whipple is doing exactly what Scott Frost wanted and needed him to do. He's running the offense in practice. Frost can now sit back and watch as a head coach. It's a much different feel than the previous four years.

I know on Saturday it was very noticeable as he was able to visit more with some of the recruits in practice for NU's Junior Day. Before, that would have been very hard to do running the play script in practice.

On-campus recruiting events: Nebraska has now had three on-campus recruiting events in the last six weeks. They continue to get several key targets on campus, and Saturday NU hosted another successful event.

This is so important. Everyone wants to talk about how bad the 2021 class started off, and not having events like this played a huge factor. I get that every other team in the country was in the same boat, but Nebraska needs to get people on campus as much as anyone to debunk stereotypes and preconceived notions about the city of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska. These three events, along with the Apr. 9 Red-White game, should set things up very nicely for the 2023 recruiting class.

The best worst sports year ever: Here's my bad joke of the Weekly Rundown Column: 2021-2022 will go down as the best "worst" sports year ever.

Between all the stats provided about NU's 3-9 football season and now what's happening with Fred Hoiberg's squad being the first 20-loss team to win back-to-back games against ranked teams in over 50-years...I mean you can't make this stuff up. We may never see anything like this ever again.