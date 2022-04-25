The Weekly Rundown: A wild week is coming as May 1 looms for Nebraska

We set the stage for what is going to be a wild week for Nebraska and college football in our Weekly Rundown column.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

A week unlike any before in the portal era: The NCAA transfer portal began on Oct. 1, 2018. It's impacted the game unlike we've ever seen before.

This week is sure to be another one of those mile-marker weeks in transfer portal history. Any player who wants to be eligible for the 2022 season must be entered into the portal by May 1. This is a new rule for this season.

There were 72 FBS and FCS spring games alone this past weekend. That means this week is going to bring a rapid run of "exit meetings" that could potentially flood the transfer portal at a unprecedented rate.

In some way, the May 1 rule is good. This keeps guys on your campus for summer workouts and you don't have to necessarily worry about a player skipping town after that deadline unless they are willing to sit out the season.

A decision from TCU's Ochaun Mathis: All eyes will be on social media this upcoming Saturday, when TCU transfer portal defensive end target Ochaun Mathis will announce his decision between Nebraska and Texas.

Mathis was in Austin this weekend for UT’s spring game. His former head coach at TCU, Gary Patterson, is now part of the Longhorn coaching staff.

With that said, the Huskers still feel very good with where they stand today, per multiple sources I spoke with over the weekend. But there's a long time between now and Saturday.

A probable decision for Texas Tech's Devin Drew: Besides Mathis, the other major transfer portal target the Big Red is courting is Texas Tech interior defensive lineman Devin Drew.



The Kansas City native and former Iowa Western C.C. product was in Lincoln this weekend. He's also visited Illinois and is reportedly considering TCU and Indiana, according to a source with knowledge of his recruitment.

Drew would be a home-run transfer portal addition with the experience and durability he brings, along with the need he would fill. You have to think a decision could come this week. If it does, I like the Huskers' chances right now.

Rethinking the spring football calendar: This year we saw Nebraska start spring practice on Feb. 28 in order to install new field turf at Memorial Stadium in time for the spring commencement ceremony on May 14.

In theory, this didn't seem like a big deal, other than losing two weeks of winter conditioning.

However, I think the big thing now is you want spring practice to end as close to May 1 as possible. This helps protect your roster and it gives you better day-to-day access to your team.

Apr. 15 to May 31 is the spring recruiting evaluation period. The way it should really read is Apr. 15 to May 1 is the spring "re-recruitment of your own roster," and then the evaluation period begins after that. The last two weeks of April now are more critical than ever to make sure your house is in order.

If the Huskers played their spring game on Apr. 23, would a player like DE Casey Rogers have had time to think about entering the portal? NU played their game on Apr. 9 and Rogers entered the portal on Apr. 20.

The earlier your spring ball ends, the more time it allows people to maybe get into the minds of your players, causing situations like we saw this past week with Rogers. Nothing about Rogers' entry into the portal makes any sense, especially for a player the locker room was counting on for 2022.