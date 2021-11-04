The Rally: No. 9 Nebraska volleyball trying to take advantage of new life

No. 9 Nebraska volleyball is still kicking after a rough week of back-to-back losses to No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 11 Minnesota. After defeating the Huskers in three sets, the Badgers lost 1-3 to No. 8 Purdue. Dropping Wisconsin to 10-2 in the Big Ten, just like Nebraska. “Last I checked, we're still on top of the Big Ten so we’ve got life and have got to find a way to win the two huge matches this week,” Nebraska Head Coach John Cook said on Monday. The matches in question are at No. 25 Illinois on Thursday at 8 p.m. on BTN and No. 7 Ohio State in Columbus at 6 p.m. on Saturday on BTN Plus. Here is a full breakdown of Nebraska's challenge week ahead:

Scouting the opponent:

No. 25 Illinois (16-7, 8-4): The last time Nebraska and Illinois met, the Huskers swept the Fighting Illini in Lincoln, giving Illinois its only sweep of the Big Ten season so far. Nebraska hit .267 compared to Illinois’s .100, their second-lowest of the season after hitting .056 against Wisconsin. Illinois is ranked for the first time this season after beating then-No. 13 Penn State in State College 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22) and Rutgers in five sets. Against the Nittany Lions, Raina Terry had 17 kills and Taylor Kuper had 19 digs. The Fighting Illini are ranked No. 6 in the Big Ten but lead the league with 1.93 service aces per set. They have four players that serve over 0.30 aces per set. Nebraska has one in Nicklin Hames (0.35) and Keonilei Akana just outside with 0.29 aces per set. No. 7 Ohio State (18-4, 8-4): The Buckeyes are the No. 4 team in the Big Ten. The four teams they’ve lost to are Purdue (2-3), Penn State (0-3), Wisconsin (1-3) and Minnesota (1-3). Ohio State plays No. 11 Minnesota on Thursday before welcoming Nebraska to Columbus. Ohio State leads the conference in five stats including assists per set (13.89), kills per set (14.91), opponent assists per set (10.01) and opponent kills per set (11.12) and opponent service aces per set (0.72). They rank second in opponent digs per set with 12.86. The Buckeyes are coming off wins over Michigan and Michigan State and went 6-1 against the teams.

Players to watch:

Raina Terry, Illinois: Outside hitter Raina Terry leads Illinois in kills with 289 on the season and averages 3.18 per set. She is hitting .141 this season but has been hitting .246 in her last six matches. Terry also is third in the conference in service aces with 0.44 per set (40 aces total) and her teammate Taylor Kuper is eighth in the Big Ten. Terry has 185 digs, the fourth most on the team, and 49 blocks. Against Nebraska, Terry struggled with seven kills and eight errors on 42 swings and hit -.024. But most of Illinois’s hitters struggled as they hit .100 as a team and Terry tied for a team-hit seven kills. Kennedy Collins, Illinois: Middle blocker Kennedy Collins is hitting .325, the highest on her team for players with over 100 kills. The 6-foot-3 junior had 217 kills and a team-high 101 blocks. Against Nebraska, Collins tied Terry for a team-high seven kills with two errors and hit .385. Collins was one of the top performers for Illinois in a blowout match. The middle blocker had three block assists and a solo block. Collins had her first double-double of the season in a five-set win against Rutgers with 13 kills while hitting .440 and 10 digs and eight blocks. Emily Londot, Ohio State: Outside hitter Emily Londot was named the AVCA 2020-21 National Freshman of the Year and a Second Team All-American as a freshman. She is continuing on an impressive freshman campaign by leading the Buckeyes with 256 kills. The 6-foot-3 hitter ranks No. 7 in the Big Ten with 3.66 kills per set and 4.33 points per set. Londot is hitting .222 on the season with 155 digs and 70 blocks. Mac Podraza, Ohio State: Setter Mac Podraza runs the Buckeye’s offense and has been named the Big Ten Co-Setter of the Week twice this season. Most recently after her performances against Michigan and Michigan State. At Michigan, Podraza had 41 assists, seven digs and two blocks. She had 42 assists against the Spartans with 15 digs and three blocks. Podraza is second in the Big Ten with 11.88 assists per set behind Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilley’s 12.11. This season, the 6-foot-2 setter has 891 assists, 45 kills, 199 digs and 60 blocks. Gabby Gonzales, Ohio State: Outside hitter Gabby Gonzales is coming off her best game of the season which was in Ohio States’ 3-1 win over Michigan State. Gonzales had 22 kills, eight errors and hit .255. She also added nine digs and two blocks. The Junior has 255 kills, about even with Londot, and contributes 3.40 kills per set. Gonzales is the most targeted hitting for the Buckeyes’ offense and hits .249. She also has 190 digs and 33 blocks. Other notable players for Ohio State: * Rylee Rader - 6-2 sophomore middle blocker: - No. 2 in Big Ten with .465 hitting percentage * Arica Davis - 5-11 freshman middle blocker: - Three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week honoree - No. 7 in Big Ten with .385 hitting percentage - No. 6 in Big Ten with 1.30 blocks per set

Stat Attack:

107: Minnesota had 107 digs in their five-set victory over the Huskers on Saturday. Like the Gophers, Nebraska had a season-high number of digs with 97. In fact, Nebraska and Minnesota each recorded the No. 1 and No. 2 number of digs in the Big Ten match this season. With such a high number of digs and low hitting percentages, there were a lot of long rallies. Nebraska was forced to adjust to really long rallies against Wisconsin and worked harder on that skill against the Gophers. The Huskers need to improve on finding ways to set and kill balls when they’re out-of-system which happens often in long rallies. Nebraska’s remaining schedule has the best team’s in the league and there will be many, many more long rallies. Cook said on Monday that the Huskers need to convert the digs into kills. Nebraska had 68 kills and 97 digs against Minnesota and 42 kills and 60 digs versus Wisconsin. 20: Nebraska had 12 service errors against Minnesota and allowed eight aces including the game-winning point on an ace from Stephanie Samedy, the AVCA Player of the Week. That’s 20 points determined at the service line. “That's what we talk about a lot is that if we can thump the ball and we can get them out of system, we will win this ballgame,” outside hitter Madi Kubik said. “We've been putting a lot of pressure on it for it to be successful and really carry us for a lot of different areas.” Kubik said the team is working on trusting their training and process to make a difference from the service line but with fewer errors.

Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein (Nebraska Communications)

Storylines: