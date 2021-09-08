The Rally: Nebraska vs Creighton in Omaha a "celebration of volleyball"

Nebraska volleyball’s season is starting to ramp up in a big way. The No. 3 Huskers travel to No. 19 Creighton on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. matchup on FS1. Then NU will host No. 20 Utah on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Husker head coach John Cook called Wednesday’s match a “celebration of volleyball” in the state of Nebraska. “One thing that I always am thankful for and admire and respect is that we’ve got two basically top-10, top-15 volleyball teams going at it in the state of Nebraska,” Cook said. “And then you throw in Nebraska Omaha, who had a phenomenal weekend even though they were 1-2 but man they played great volleyball. “It just makes me proud to be a part of Nebraska volleyball in this state from YMCA all the way up to Division I colleges,” he said. Here is a full breakdown of Nebraska’s upcoming opponents and storylines:

Nebraska volleyball defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana (Nebraska communications)

Scouting the Opponents:

No. 19 Creighton (6-0): The Bluejays entered the top-25 after winning the Bluegrass Battle in Lexington, Ky. They beat USC 3-2 on Friday and swept then-ranked No. 3 Kentucky, 2020 National Champions, and UNI the following day. As a team, the Bluejays hit .297 against the Wildcats, including .372 and .333 in the first and second sets respectively and held Kentucky to hitting below .200 on the match. Before the AVCA volleyball rankings came out on Monday, Cook gave his own rankings at Monday’s press conference. “Creighton, I don’t know what they’re ranked this week but I’d vote them second,” Cook said. “They've had the most impressive pre-season up to this point of anybody besides Texas so we got our hands full.” Cook said he knows there’s a “great challenge” ahead of his team but he also said Nebraska is playing their best volleyball yet this season. No. 20 Utah (5-0): Before traveling to Lincoln, Utah battles Weber State on Thursday and will likely be coming to their match with the Huskers 6-0. Nebraska will be Utah’s toughest opponent so far this season. Last season, the Utes finished 13-4 in the Pac-12 conference and were swept in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Pittsburgh. This season, Utah has beaten Utah Valley twice, Cal Poly, then-No. 22 San Diego and Hawaii.

Players to watch:

Jaela Zimmerman, Creighton: Outside hitter Jaela Zimmerman was named the Bluegrass Battle MVP and the BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week after helping her team go undefeated in the tournament. Against Kentucky, the senior hitter had 18 kills, a .304 hitting percentage and 11 digs. Zimmerman, who went to Malcolm high school outside of Lincoln, was named Preseason All-BIG EAST. After leading the Bluejays to a BIG EAST championship and to the NCAA tournament, she was also named Honorable Mention All-American by both the AVCA and VolleyballMag.com. Naomi Hickman, Creighton: Along with Zimmerman, middle blocker/right-side hitter Naomi Hickman was named Preseason All-BIG EAST. Hickman’s 1.18 blocks per set and .330 hitting percentage on the season earned her a unanimous selection to the All-BIG EAST Team and an AVCA All-East Region First Team. The fifth-year senior has the highest hitting percentage of the team with .346 after six games. She also has the most blocks (22) including three solo blocks. Zimmerman’s play has a major impact on Creighton’s success. In fact, the Bluejays are 24-3 in her career when she has seven or more kills. Norah Sis, Creighton: Outside hitter Norah Sis has made an immediate impact on the Jays. She was named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week after Creighton’s impressive weekend. The No. 28 recruit in the class of 2021 per PrepVolleyball.com had 16 kills, two errors and 17 digs against Kentucky. She hit .341 in the match. Sis, who went to Papillion-La Vista, has a total of 73 kills, 3.65 kills per set, a .283 hitting percentage, seven blocks and 51 digs in her first six college volleyball matches. Nebraska will be worrying about and playing against Sis for many years to come. Dani Drews, Utah: Outside hitter Dani Drews is one of the best Utah volleyball players in the history of the program. In 2020, she became the first player in program history to be named AVCA First Team All-American twice. With one more match before Nebraska, Drews could very well earn her 2,000th career point in the Devaney Center. She currently is sitting at 1,979 points. The fifth-year senior has 1,753 career kills and 833 digs. Drews, who was named AVCA Pacific South Region Player of the Year for the second season in a row, had 85 kills, 4.72 kills per set and is hitting .308 in her first five games of the season. “We’ve had some great matches with (Utah),” Cook said. “They have a great player, Dani Drews. It’s worth the price of admission.”

Stat Attack:

.414: Nebraska hit .414 in its first set against Arizona State on Saturday. It’s the third-highest team hitting percentage of any set this season. They hit .462 in the first set vs. K State and .625 in the final set against Georgia. This set vs. Arizona State stood out to Cook and his players because everything was clicking and setter Nicklin Hames and the offense had the most rhythm so far in the season, according to Cook. “I feel like Arizona State was really a little glimpse into what our offense can look like if it's firing on all cylinders,” Hames said. “I can't remember when we hit but I feel like we hit for a very pretty high percentage and the tempo was on point. “We're dangerous when we're like that,” she said. Hitting like this and establishing a rhythm early against Creighton will be one of the keys to victory in Omaha on Wednesday. .405: Yes, another hitting percentage but this one belongs to middle blocker Kayla Caffey. She hit .405 in Nebraska three wins in the Ameritas Players Challenge. Her effort earned her a spot on the Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament team. In the five-set battle with Omaha, Caffey hit .600 with no errors when she entered for the final two sets of the match. She had four blocks in the fourth set and three in the fifth set. What the stats can’t capture is the spark she brought to Nebraska’s offense to help them win a close match. Caffey was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career on Monday. She is definitely a player to watch this week against two high-powered offenses. 3: It took Creighton three sets to beat No. 3 Kentucky in their own house (25-19, 25-22, 27-25). They followed up that performance up with another three-set win over Northern Iowa (25-20, 25-21, 25-11). In fact, the Bluejays have swept all but one of their opponents in the pre-season. USC took them at five sets in the Bluegrass Battle but Creighton pulled out the win. Nebraska has now moved up on spot to No. 3 in the AVCA volleyball rankings and it seems No. 3 is Creighton’s lucky number.

Storylines: