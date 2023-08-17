Deep into fall camp, the Nebraska volleyball team is due to start its season on Saturday in the form of the annual Red-White scrimmage. It's a year of transition for the Huskers, who enter the year tied for No. 5 in the AVCA preseason poll and welcome in six newcomers.

Head coach John Cook mentioned that Saturday's scrimmage will go a long way in determining some of the position battles taking place in preseason practice. Coming off a season that saw Nebraska fall short of the Elite Eight for the first time in 11 years, establishing a consistent lineup will be key for a deep postseason run.

Ahead of Saturday, freshmen Laney Choboy and Andi Jackson each spoke to the media about their progress and how they're preparing for the Red-White scrimmage. Here is the Players' Corner.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––