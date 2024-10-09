The Nebraska Football Show: Putting a bow on Rutgers win, mid-year musings

This week on The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Tim Verghese offer their lasting thoughts on Nebraska's win over Rutgers.

The two first exchange thoughts on the dominant defensive performance from Tony White's defense and the job White did getting his unit ready for the Scarlet Knights' rushing attack. They then discuss Nebraska's special team mishaps, while praising Brian Buschini for his MVP performance amidst chaos within the unit. The two also offer their thoughts on the offense's struggles, and Dylan Raiola's "freshman" day.

At the midway point of the 2024 season, the two then offer some general thoughts on what they've learned about the program thus far, and what they still want to see down the backstretch of the season with a tough stretch of conference games ahead.