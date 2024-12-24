The Nebraska Football Show: Pinstripe Bowl Preview

Nebraska closes out the 2024 season on Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College.
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik break down the new-look Huskers, with slight changes at nearly every position due to transfer portal departures, injuries and opt outs. The two discuss a handful of underclassmen that could be in line for bigger roles on Saturday and a few other players they're intrigued to see in action.
To close, the two share their keys to victory for Nebraska, what to expect out of Boston College and what a win would ultimately mean for the program
