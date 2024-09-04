>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik are back with their weekly football show now titled The Nebraska Football Show. The two first discuss their lasting takeaways from Nebraska's 40-7 win over UTEP, mainly the improvement from the offensive line and running backs. The two also discuss the contributions from the new additions at wide receiver, what it means for the depth at the position, some quick notes on the defense, as more will be known about that unit in future matchups and to close out the UTEP discussion, the improvement to the special teams unit.





The two then preview the upcoming Colorado game, specifically highlighting which matchups could ultimately decide the heated rivalry on Saturday. How Nebraska's secondary stacks up with Colorado's electric pass catchers is a point of interest for Verghese and Marik. How Colorado's offensive line holds up against Nebraska's deep defensive line is a mismatch on paper the Huskers could look to exploit. A lot of eyes will be on Dylan Raiola and Shedeur Sanders on Saturday but will Colorado be able to stop Nebraska in the run game? That's a question the two are curious to find out when the Huskers host the Buffaloes at 6:30 PM on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.





