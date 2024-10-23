The Nebraska Football Show: Lasting concerns from the loss to Indiana

in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up
Here's the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney after another loaded weekend of news and rumors.
Matt Rhule diagnoses what went wrong vs IU, what needs to be fixed ASAP
There were a lot of issues for Matt Rhule to address and a lot of questions he attempted to answer on Monday.
Nebraska's receivers need to play better, and Matt Rhule knows it
Perimeter blocking and receiver releases are not up to the standard in Garret McGuire's room.
WATCH: Matt Rhule deep dive on Indiana loss, Ohio State preview
Press conference video as Matt Rhule takes one final look back on Nebraska's loss at Indiana and previews Ohio State.
Nebraska-UCLA kickoff time, TV info announced
The Big Ten announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' November 2 matchup against UCLA.
In this week's episode of The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik try to make sense of the Huskers' 56-7 loss to Indiana and what it means in the grand scheme of the season.
The two first discuss whether the loss affects the trajectory of the program and the foundation that Matt Rhule is building. Then, the two trade their biggest concerns from the loss, discuss what is and isn't fixable this season, recalibrate expectations for the remainder of the season and have a bigger picture discussion on what needs to change moving forward.
