Matt Rhule diagnoses what went wrong vs IU, what needs to be fixed ASAP

Matt Rhule diagnoses what went wrong vs IU, what needs to be fixed ASAP

There were a lot of issues for Matt Rhule to address and a lot of questions he attempted to answer on Monday.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Nebraska's receivers need to play better, and Matt Rhule knows it

Nebraska's receivers need to play better, and Matt Rhule knows it

Perimeter blocking and receiver releases are not up to the standard in Garret McGuire's room.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Published Oct 23, 2024
The Nebraska Football Show: Lasting concerns from the loss to Indiana
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
In this week's episode of The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik try to make sense of the Huskers' 56-7 loss to Indiana and what it means in the grand scheme of the season.

The two first discuss whether the loss affects the trajectory of the program and the foundation that Matt Rhule is building. Then, the two trade their biggest concerns from the loss, discuss what is and isn't fixable this season, recalibrate expectations for the remainder of the season and have a bigger picture discussion on what needs to change moving forward.

