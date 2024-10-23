The Nebraska Football Show: Lasting concerns from the loss to Indiana

In this week's episode of The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik try to make sense of the Huskers' 56-7 loss to Indiana and what it means in the grand scheme of the season.

The two first discuss whether the loss affects the trajectory of the program and the foundation that Matt Rhule is building. Then, the two trade their biggest concerns from the loss, discuss what is and isn't fixable this season, recalibrate expectations for the remainder of the season and have a bigger picture discussion on what needs to change moving forward.