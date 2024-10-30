The Nebraska Football Show: Final thoughts from Ohio State, UCLA preview

In this week's episode of The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik put a bow on the Huskers' 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State and offer their thoughts on the matchup ahead with UCLA.
The two discuss the bounce-back performance from the Blackshirts and breakout performances on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, the two discuss some of the hidden positives in Nebraska's offensive performance on Saturday, areas for the unit to build on and offer some grace to Marcus Satterfield.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT