IOWA CITY, Iowa - It's gotten to the point where you kind of know what to expect from Nebraska in 2020.

They are going to show physical improvements on most Saturdays. You are going to see flashes from young players. The defense may force a key turnover or two. However, at the end of the day, the final result has still been the same - another emotionally draining defeat.

There were a lot of things to like about the way the Huskers played against Iowa on Friday, but once again two or three small things continue to be the difference.

On Friday, it was a holding call that took away points for the Big Red, a muffed punt by Cam Taylor-Britt and a missed protection that forced quarterback Adrian Martinez to fumble as the Huskers were driving to win the game. My guess is most Husker fans are probably tired of hearing "things are close." They want tangible results in the win/loss column.

"That's a good team we played. We had chances to win," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said following his team's 26-20 loss on Friday. "We've got to button things up and do the little things right all the time so the two or three things that cost us that game don't happen.

"You can't do those things against the good teams in our league. The good teams in our league are buttoned up like that. I keep saying we've got a lot of talent in this program right now. We went toe-to-toe with those guys. We went toe-to-toe with Northwestern. We are just doing the little stuff that gets us beat. That's a function of having young players, that we need time with them to get them buttoned up, but I was proud of the team today. Sooner or later 'would've, could've, should've' needs to turn into wins, but I don't doubt it for a second."

Friday it was a 6 point loss to No. 23 Iowa. A few weeks ago it was an 8 point loss at now-No. 8 Northwestern.

Frost is right. Nebraska is going toe-to-toe with top 25 ranked teams in this league, but until those little things get cleaned up, it feels like they are stuck in neutral.

There is a lack of trust when you watch Nebraska on Saturdays right now. I can just hear Husker fans screaming through my computer with sarcasm and cynical remarks, even when the Big Red does something right. Fans have lost trust, and until wins start happening it's going to continue to be like that, even if the Big Red show improvements.

"We are a heck of a lot closer than we were," Frost said. "That's why I told the guys to walk out of here with their heads high. I told you I was embarrassed to coach the team last week because we didn't play like a team that I want to coach. I don't think our record is indicative of where we are right now, and the improvements we made. Just sooner or later we have to be buttoned up and detailed enough to make sure these close games go our way."

More than likely NU will have two more tough games remaining if not three depending on what the Big Ten does with its mysterious Week 9.

With a trip to Purdue next week and a Dec. 12 home finale in Lincoln against Minnesota, there is not much time left to turn the tide in 2020.

Both Purdue and Minnesota are games the Huskers can win, but the question is how motivated is this team to play December Big Ten football when you are out of the championship race?

“I speak for the guys and I speak for myself,” senior cornerback DiCaprio Bootle said. “I’m not drained. I’m fired up and ready to go. This game hurt, make no mistake it hurts. You want to win these games, especially against teams like Iowa. With so much at stake being a border war. I’m fired up though and ready to get the next one.”

Now on to the breakdown...