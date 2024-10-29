The Checkdown: Nebraska exposes Ohio State, wham and traps help run game

in other news
Sherman on motivated locker room following loss, Hartzog on his INT
MJ Sherman and Malcolm Hartzog spoke with the media following Saturday's loss at No. 4 Ohio State.
CARPENTER: Five thoughts following Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State
Analysis and postgame reaction as Zack Carpenter breaks down the Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State.
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State
Nebraska-Ohio State postgame press conference with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers.
Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more
Nebraska postgame notes, player milestones, records and more from the Huskers' loss at Ohio State.
Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State
Matt Rhule spoke from the heart after his Huskers nearly took down No. 4 Ohio State on the road Saturday.
