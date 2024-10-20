Advertisement
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana
Here are a few key stats of the game from Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana in Bloomington.
• Steve Marik
Grades: Assessing Nebraska's offense, defense in loss to No. 16 Indiana
Grading Nebraska's disappointing 56-7 loss to No. 16 ranked Indiana out of the bye week.
• Tim Verghese
Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska travel roster to Indiana?
Here are the Huskers who made the travel roster for the Indiana game.
• Steve Marik
GAME THREAD: Nebraska at Indiana
Live reports, score updates and discussion as Huskers take on Hoosiers.
• Zack Carpenter
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Indiana + all games in CFB Week 8
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska-Indiana, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 8 schedule.
• Inside Nebraska
The Checkdown: Efficient Indiana, more Haarberg snaps to help run game?
