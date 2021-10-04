 We caught up with OL Nouri Nouili and Miss Nebraska Morgan Holen on this week's episode of "The Beat" with JoJo Domann.
The Beat with JoJo Domann - October 4, 2021

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
Welcome to "The Beat" with Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann. Each week Domann will give you the latest insight on Husker football and more.

"The Beat" is brought to you by Edgewater Insurance + Real Estate, your locally owned and operated insurance agency servicing the “Heartland” of Nebraska, from Benkelman to Omaha and everywhere in between.

Episode breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on Northwestern win and upcoming Michigan game

13:00

Offensive lineman Nouri Nouili (2 segments)

35:09

Miss Nebraska Morgan Holen

48:54

Mailbag

JoJo Domann and Nouri Nouili
JoJo Domann and Nouri Nouili (Sean Callahan)
JoJo Domann and Miss Nebraska 2021 Morgan Holen.
JoJo Domann and Miss Nebraska 2021 Morgan Holen. (Sean Callahan)
{{ article.author_name }}