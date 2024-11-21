Bold Predictions: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska football returns to the field on Saturday for, yet again, one of its most pivotal games of the season and for the direction of the program.

The Huskers (5-5 overall, 2-5 Big Ten) are looking to stop a late-season swoon for a second consecutive season under Matt Rhule.

After starting Year 1 of the Rhule Era with a 5-3 record, the Huskers lost four consecutive one-possession games by an average of four points. Year 2 has brought eerily similar success and failure as the Huskers are in the midst of another four-game losing streak that has featured three straight one-score losses by an average of 6.3 points. All of that comes after a 5-1 start highlighted by a dominant win over Colorado and cracking the AP Top 25.

Now, Nebraska comes back home for Senior Day in a matchup against Luke Fickell's Wisconsin program that, for a second straight season entering the matchup with Nebraska, is in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The Badgers (5-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) are coming off a hard-fought three-point loss to No. 1 Oregon and are riding a 10-game win streak over Nebraska. But ... is Wisconsin the most vulnerable it has ever been during that 12-year span? It very well could be.

That's one of the discussion points for Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.

The guys give their takes and projections on how they envision things playing out between the Huskers and Badgers (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network), plus their final scores for Saturday in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.