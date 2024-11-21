Huskers head to Creighton for rivalry game, first true road test

Dana Holgorsen called his first game as the new OC on Saturday and made his first media appearance with Nebraska today.
Five recruitments at the forefront of Nebraska's staff, and fans, minds heading into the final stretch of the 2025 cycle
This week's Checkdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's loss at USC.
Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen made his monthly appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday night.
Matt Rhule addresses perceived "curse" plaguing Nebraska, reacts to the secondary woes and no-call on final play at USC.
