 We put a wrap on Minnesota, talk bye week and Phalen Sanford joined us on this week's episode of The Beat.
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-18 11:59:18 -0500') }} football Edit

The Beat: We put a wrap on Minnesota and more with JoJo Domann

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Welcome to "The Beat" with Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann. Each week Domann will give you the latest insight on Husker football and more.

"The Beat" is brought to you by Edgewater Insurance + Real Estate, your locally owned and operated insurance agency servicing the “Heartland” of Nebraska, from Benkelman to Omaha and everywhere in between.

You can subscribe to "The Beat" with JoJo Domann on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

The Beat - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines following Minnesota game and bye week talk

10:10

DB Phalen Sanford joins us in studio (2 segments)

31:51

Mailbag (2 segments)

