The Beat: JoJo Domann announces his Husker career has come to an end

JoJo Domann announces his football career at Nebraska has ended, as he had surgery this week. Listen to his full interview about the injury and what's next on this week's episode of "The Beat" Podcast.

Former Husker teammates John Raridon and Bryan Brokop along with HS teammate Collin Willis also join Domann.

