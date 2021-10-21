The 3-2-1: What can be accomplished over the bye week for Nebraska?

What can Nebraska accomplish over the bye week? We hit on that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - Week Zero game limits what Nebraska can do over the bye week

Bye weeks are generally for extra practice and development time. However, this week for Nebraska that's not the case.

Because of NU's Week Zero game at Illinois, they have to give back that extra week of practice they got in August over their October and November bye weeks.

This week NU will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, before coming back on Sunday and taking Monday off.

Only Nebraska and Connecticut have played eight straight weeks so far in FBS college football.

This week is more about getting right both mentally and physically, and also allowing the coaches the chance to get back out on the road for the first time in over 620 days to recruit.

The one interesting nugget I can share over the bye week practices came from linebacker JoJo Domann during our taping of "The Beat" Podcast. Domann said they have changed how they practice this week in terms of the overall structure. Domann said he likes the change in the format of what they did this week.

Obviously, this means nothing if it doesn't translate to their play on the field. However, it should be noted as the Huskers head into their final four games of the season.

2 - Huskers have had a history with QBs playing injured in big games

After seeing quarterback Adrian Martinez play through a bad ankle vs. Minnesota this past week, it reminded me of how many different times NU has been plagued by playing injured quarterbacks since 2010. Here's the list:

2010 Big 12 title game - Taylor Martinez: The redshirt freshman Martinez played with a foot injury that took away the best thing he did - run. The Huskers blew a 17-0 lead to the Sooners.

2016 at Iowa - Tommy Armstrong: In the last game he started as a Husker, Armstrong played on a torn hamstring and had one of the worst outings of his career, spoiling a chance to finish 10-2.

2019 at Purdue - Adrian Martinez: After missing the Indiana game the week before, Nebraska brought Adrian Martinez back at Purdue. It was one of the lower points of his career, as he missed several open throws downfield. The loss ultimately cost NU the chance to go to a bowl game.

3 - There seems to be quite the friction between Frost and Fleck

Scott Frost and P.J. Fleck probably won't be vacationing together this summer.

Back in July at Big Ten Media Days, Frost said something that Fleck and Minnesota fans thought was making fun of their "Row the Boat" slogan.

"I’m not into sloganeering," Frost said. "If the players need me to motivate them all the time or come up with a unique slogan to get them to play harder, I probably don’t have the right players. I played for a coach at Nebraska in Coach [Tom] Osborne that didn’t need all the sayings and slogans. He just taught us the right way to do things and we went to work. That’s what we need in our program.”

After the Gophers beat the Huskers 30-23 on Saturday, Fleck fired his own shot at Frost and the NU program.

"That was truly culture versus skill,” Fleck said after his team's win. “That’s what I saw today. Whatever anyone else wants to say about us or our program or our culture, feel free. We’ve been called every name in the book. But culture versus skill.”

Following Wednesday's bye week practice, Frost was asked for his comments after Flecks's apparent shot at his program.

“Our culture has come 100 miles,” said Frost. “I think they have some skilled players, too, so I’m surprised to hear that.”

It's clear, these two don't like each other. Frost got his first career win at NU over Fleck, but Minnesota has since won the last three. The bottom line is Frost really can't say much right now because Fleck and his program have had the upper hand the last three years. NU has been favored in three out of the four games these two teams have played, and Fleck owns a 3-1 record in those contests.

