The 3-2-1: Thompson appears to have a strong grip on the QB job

We give some thoughts on the QB battle and more in today's 3-2-1 column.

1 - This doesn't feel like much of a QB battle right now

After two weeks of spring practice, this is what I know: Casey Thompson appears to have a pretty commanding lock on the starting quarterback job, and quite frankly if he didn't, that would be more of a surprise.

When you factor in Chubba Purdy's foot injury and Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg's lack of experience, Thompson has risen to the top and it's happened fairly quickly.

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple complimented Thompson's previous experience at Texas, learning under guys like Steve Sarkisian, Tom Herman and Tim Beck.

I think what's surprised both Whipple and head coach Scott Frost the most, though, is Thompson appears to be even a better runner than they thought on film.

I think the other thing about Thompson that jumps out is he's all business. He came to Lincoln to win the job and he's acted like it.

From his time in the film room to the things he's done off the field to get to know his teammates better.

This was a business move for Thompson. When he transferred to Nebraska, he knew the window was tight, and he has not wasted any time getting to where he needed to be.

2 - Smothers never considered leaving Nebraska

We talked to Smothers on Wednesday for the first since NU's season finale against Iowa.

Smothers was point-blank asked if he considered leaving Nebraska this off-season when Whipple added two transfer portal quarterbacks.

Smothers response was "no," and that he came to Nebraska to "compete." He knows the deal. At this level, nothing is handed to you.

I think you have to give Smothers a lot of respect in a day and age when a lot of guys just pick up and leave the minute things don't look favorable for them.

Smothers is a competitor. He wants to be at Nebraska, and even if he's not the guy in 2022, he's going to keep battling.

3 - Guinta's hiring leads to Mossbrucker's exit to Purdue

Something not talked about much this off-season is Frost making some pretty drastic changes behind the scenes with his recruiting and personnel department.

NU hired Baylor's Vince Guinta as their Senior Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting. When Guinta was hired, though, nobody announced they were leaving the recruiting department.

On Wednesday, that domino finally fell when GoldandBlack.com reported Trent Mossbrucker was leaving Nebraska's personnel department for Purdue's.

This makes sense in a lot of ways because Mossbrucker was manager of that department the last few years and now Guinta was brought in to run things.

It tells you Frost wanted a change in this area. Roster management and recruiting have never been more important than right now. Guinta is a veteran that has run the show at multiple different Power Five operations.