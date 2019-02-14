Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 06:02:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The 3-2-1: There was no shortage of news this week

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Nebraska's coaching staff spent their first full week together in Lincoln in quite some time, and there was no shortage of news that broke. We discuss that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}