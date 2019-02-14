The 3-2-1: There was no shortage of news this week
Nebraska's coaching staff spent their first full week together in Lincoln in quite some time, and there was no shortage of news that broke. We discuss that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news