The 3-2-1: The final steps in building the 2022 roster begin

We discuss the final steps of building Nebraska's 2022 roster and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - Portal visits begin this week for Nebraska

The final steps of building the 2022 football roster for Nebraska begin this weekend when the Huskers host a pair of Alabama players from the transfer portal.

Defensive lineman Stephon Wynn and defensive back Kaine Williams will be in Lincoln for their official visits starting Friday HuskerOnline has confirmed.

Would the Huskers be able to take both players based on their current needs and numbers situation?

Today, there still needs to be some roster maintenance that takes place in order to add any new players for 2022.

NU technically sits at 85 players on scholarship, meaning additional players would have to move on or be placed on medical scholarship in order to make any new additions.

Also, what is the number? How many transfer portal players might Nebraska add in the next month?

I think the safe bet is between three and five. The only way I see them going higher than three is if it's a no-brainer addition.

I think we are also learning there are not very many "sure things" in the portal at this point, particularly on the offensive line.

2 - Huskers wisely offered Ainsworth's Carter Nelson

The window to offer 2024 Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson was closing quickly.

Iowa State already made Nelon's first offer in April. Kansas made the second offer on Wednesday before the Huskers came in.

This is the right move. Nelson is a specimen. Is he a tight end? A defensive edge player? I don't know.

But what I do know is there are very few 6-foot-4, 205 sophomores in high school that run 11.0, throw the discus 175-0, high jump 7-0 and pole vault 13-8.

It is probably only a matter of time before Iowa comes in with an offer as well.